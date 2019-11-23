At high of Rs 100 per kilo, onion price has Chennai crying

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: You don’t have to peel an onion to tear up anymore, just buying them would do the trick. The retail price of onions in the city shot up to Rs 100 per kilo on Friday. Traders blamed the dull business on the high price at Koyambedu, as bulk consumers stayed away from onions.



Abdul Khader, secretary of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association, said the price is expected to go up as the supply has slumped.

“Don’t be surprised if the wholesale price shoots to Rs 100 due to non-availability of the crop,” he says.

On Friday, retail prices varied between Rs 80 and Rs 100 in various parts of Chennai. Bhaskar, an onion trader at Koyambedu market, says the wholesale price of a 50 kg sack of Bangalore onions is Rs 4,000.



“Of this, 4-5 kg would be rotten, which adds to the cost. As a result, I sell 1 kg for retail price of Rs 90. Outside Koyambedu, the retail price has crossed Rs 100.” Bhaskar says that the price is likely to go up further due to a shortfall in stocks from Bengaluru. Onions from Andhra Pradesh, which do not have a long shelf life, are now selling at Rs 70 a kilo, compared to the usual price of Rs 50.

The non-availability of supply from Nashik and Bengaluru have pushed up demand, as well as prices, for onions from AP. This comes even as the Centre is planning to import onions.

“We heard about it, but the quality of imported onions is below par compared to Indian varieties,” says Bhaskar. S Chandran, president of Market Management Committee Licensed Merchants Association.

“If the onions are made available, we will sell it as per the rates fixed by the government,” he said.

He also defended retailers selling onions at Rs 100, stating that most of the produce they procure is damaged.



“You have to wait till mid-January when the fresh crops arrive. Till then, the wholesale price will hover around Rs 60 to Rs 80,” says Chandran.