Chennai in tears as onion prices soar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: …with onions now costing a bomb. Families, vendors and restaurant owners struggle to keep this staple ingredient out of their daily menu, despite the pinch

Selvaraj M, Gomathi

Chettinadu Hotel, Teynampet

Along with a hike in petrol prices, basic food products have also become expensive. Onions now cost Rs 85-Rs 100 per kg. Earlier, we used to buy 60 kg of onion per day but we have had to reduce it to 45 kg on average, and sometimes it reduces to 25 kg too. Customers expect the quality to be consistent, but it’s us hoteliers who suffer. We cannot compromise on quantity, but we are striving to maintain quality. We are uncertain of what will happen in the future.

CR Balaji, officer at a petrochemical industry

The first and obvious reason for the price hike is poor rains in our state. Not just onions, the price of every vegetable has shot up. As common people, we’re left with no choice but to cut down our consumption by half. We cannot afford to miss out on our daily intake. My wife and I also make it a point to buy from local vendors in our area because we find fresh and affordable goods. Small-scale vendors are also having a hard time with the increase in prices. However, they do manage to get vegetables at a marginalised price from Koyambedu.

Nazir J, Lip and Lick Snacks, Teynampet

We buy about five to seven kilos of onions daily and haven’t cut down on the quantity after the price hike. We don’t expect the prices to drop soon. As of now, our profits remain the same. Maybe when that reduces, we might have to cut down on our onion consumption.

Diwan, retailer at

Nungambakkam

Earlier, I could sell 60 kg in one day, and now, I sell the same amount in two days. People have reduced their onion intake. I have to sell onions at a high price to ensure I recover what I bought them for. Sometimes I have to sell for Rs 80 a kg.

BG Shivakumar,

owner of Tamu Tamu

Onion and lettuce prices at the moment are higher than usual. As a restaurant, we haven’t cut down on purchases nor have we changed our menu prices. We consider the movement in prices to be fairly normal pressures on margins that we face from time to time and have to budget in our expenses.

Manikandan, wholesaler

in Tambaram Sanatorium

We sell onions at Rs 70 a kg because if we increase the price nobody will buy it. Despite the loss, we cannot run a vegetable shop without onions and so we sell it. Our stock comes from Bengaluru and is usually expensive. Good onions usually come from eastern India. Okra, onion and tomato are the fastest-selling vegetables in my shop and I rely on those for most of my income.

PS Maheswaran,

retired engineer

The prices of vegetables are fluctuating every day. I prefer shopping at supermarkets, either at malls or standalone stores because they give offers. When onions were Rs 75 a kg they sold it at Rs 15 a kg. I make use of those offers and stock up on vegetables. These are basic vegetables and we need to buy them irrespective of prices. The quality might not be the same everywhere, but we cannot survive without them either.

K Vani,

homemaker

We are from Coimbatore and generally onion is an important ingredient in our every meal. This increase in price has forced us to either use lesser quantity, or avoid dishes exclusively made of onions like onion chutney. I was saddened when I read that government has planned to import onion. We are capable of cultivating onions and the government can take initiatives to encourage farmers. Some positive steps need to be taken to bring down the onion price.

Shruti Bhaskaran, graphic designer

In the past, every time the onion price went up, we used to stop purchasing them and cook dishes without it. As onions are a must in every dish, even though the price is high, now we just buy some for daily use. Sometimes, we also try to buy them in bulk and use it.

Preethi, a resident

of West Mambalam

We have had to reduce our consumption. Earlier, I would buy two kilos for the week, now I buy just one kilo. As onion has to be used for all kinds of gravy, I have started grinding it in the mixer so that I can use less quantity while making enough food.