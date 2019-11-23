Home Cities Chennai

Connecting nature on plate and palatte

I chose these artists because they like to explore landscapes on different forms.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Three artists from Kerala have displayed their paintings

By Veena Mani 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nature has always inspired art. But with global warming and climate change becoming the centre of political debate across the world, the question is — can art help save the planet? Three artists from Kerala explore the strained relationship between man and nature at Courtyard by Marriott’s ongoing Art meets Food brunch. 

Jitha Karthikeyan, the curator of the festival says, “The thought behind this was to highlight and talk about changing landscapes and how urbanisation has led to man forgetting his roots. I chose these artists because they like to explore landscapes on different forms. Their common point is depicting landscapes.”
Aji Adoor, a painter who received the Ministry of Culture’s junior fellowship earlier this year, is presenting four of his paintings inspired by his travels. “I love to travel. This exhibition has paintings from my trips to various parts of Kerala like Munnar and other locations,” says Kochi-based Adoor. His focus is on landscapes. As a child, Adoor started with the simple ‘sun between two mountains’ which slowly progressed into landscapes, as he discovered the beauty of nature on his travels throughout the country. 
Fifty-three-year-old Anitha TK’s paintings show the changing faces of villages in Kerala. “Villages are changing. Houses are being converted to flats. There is a lot of change in the landscape of villages. That’s what I am trying to show,” says Anitha, who also works with the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department. Her paintings depict how man has disconnected himself from nature. 

Wearing the ecological glasses, Martin OC has centred his paintings on nature’s fury during the Kerala floods. Deforestation, cutting of trees and rampant construction of concrete houses — his works show nature’s response to how the human race has abused its bounties. 

His work revolves around the disappearance of waterbodies and green patches with rapid urbanisation. A lot of his works have thickly woven patches of greenery. Martin is also actively involved with some of the leading theatre groups in Kerala, which have fused energy into his art practice.

This brunch also brings food closer to nature. Chef Pranjal Gogoi says, “The food on each day will be about greenery and nature. We will have different cuisines, cuisines from all over the world. From Himachali to Mexican to continental desert. There will be food like bao, momos, sebuvadi among other dishes, and all of them will be made using green vegetables.”

The brunch will be on Sundays till December 8. Cost: `1,950, Address: Courtyard by Marriott, Teynampet. For details, call: 9150865003/7550090053

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Noor Baksh, an 81-year-old travelling Bangladeshi cricket fan
Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp