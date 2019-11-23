Connecting nature on plate and palatte

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nature has always inspired art. But with global warming and climate change becoming the centre of political debate across the world, the question is — can art help save the planet? Three artists from Kerala explore the strained relationship between man and nature at Courtyard by Marriott’s ongoing Art meets Food brunch.

Jitha Karthikeyan, the curator of the festival says, “The thought behind this was to highlight and talk about changing landscapes and how urbanisation has led to man forgetting his roots. I chose these artists because they like to explore landscapes on different forms. Their common point is depicting landscapes.”

Aji Adoor, a painter who received the Ministry of Culture’s junior fellowship earlier this year, is presenting four of his paintings inspired by his travels. “I love to travel. This exhibition has paintings from my trips to various parts of Kerala like Munnar and other locations,” says Kochi-based Adoor. His focus is on landscapes. As a child, Adoor started with the simple ‘sun between two mountains’ which slowly progressed into landscapes, as he discovered the beauty of nature on his travels throughout the country.

Fifty-three-year-old Anitha TK’s paintings show the changing faces of villages in Kerala. “Villages are changing. Houses are being converted to flats. There is a lot of change in the landscape of villages. That’s what I am trying to show,” says Anitha, who also works with the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department. Her paintings depict how man has disconnected himself from nature.

Wearing the ecological glasses, Martin OC has centred his paintings on nature’s fury during the Kerala floods. Deforestation, cutting of trees and rampant construction of concrete houses — his works show nature’s response to how the human race has abused its bounties.

His work revolves around the disappearance of waterbodies and green patches with rapid urbanisation. A lot of his works have thickly woven patches of greenery. Martin is also actively involved with some of the leading theatre groups in Kerala, which have fused energy into his art practice.

This brunch also brings food closer to nature. Chef Pranjal Gogoi says, “The food on each day will be about greenery and nature. We will have different cuisines, cuisines from all over the world. From Himachali to Mexican to continental desert. There will be food like bao, momos, sebuvadi among other dishes, and all of them will be made using green vegetables.”

The brunch will be on Sundays till December 8. Cost: `1,950, Address: Courtyard by Marriott, Teynampet. For details, call: 9150865003/7550090053