Exchange of info portal launched
Published: 23rd November 2019 06:21 AM | Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:21 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes on Friday inaugurated the Exchange of Information Portal on I-T dept website to disseminate information to stakeholders.
The portal consolidates all Automatic Exchange of Information at one place for access by financial institutions, departmental officers and public. This will be a repository of policy and technical circular /guidance/notifications issued by CBDT, and provide links to circulars issued by regulatory authorities.