Five cubes, two minutes, one record

CHENNAI: Dressed in her school uniform, hair tied into a neat ponytail, Sarah Charles, a student of class 1 at Velammal Vidyalaya Annexure, was seated on the stage along with the school principal and other dignitaries. She seemed unperturbed by the task that lay ahead of her on Friday morning. The young girl attempted to solve the 2 by 2 Rubik’s Cube in less than two minutes.

When she was called up on to solve the cube, she hopped across the stage, put on a blindfold and went on to achieve the feat. She solved five cubes in two minutes and seven seconds as timed by the Tamil Nadu Cube Association.

The association will send Sarah’s video to the Guinness Book of World Records. Bindu Priyanka, founder of the Tamil Nadu Cube Associaton said, “Sarah has completed five cubes, blindfolded in record time. Once we send the video to the Guinness Book of World Records, they will get back to us with the guidelines and then we can get her to participate for the world record.”

Sarah also recited the verses by poet and lyricist Vairamuthu while she solved the cubes. Julie Charles, Sarah’s mother said, “Sarah likes colours. We found that she also has a good memory. That’s when we approached her teacher Chandrika, who taught her to solve a Rubik’s Cube.”

On the sidelines of the event, a gleaming Sarah spoke to CE and said, “I underwent training for four months before trying to break this record. My school and family supported me. I practised rigorously for this day.”

Actress and former news reader Fathima Babu and school principal Kanchana Mala were present at the event. Sarah has already achieved Universal Achievers Book of Records and Future Kalam’s Book of records. The event was organised by Kanchana Mala and vice-principal K Dasaratha Rajan.