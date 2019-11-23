Home Cities Chennai

Five cubes, two minutes, one record

The event was organised by Kanchana Mala and vice-principal K Dasaratha Rajan.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dressed in her school uniform, hair tied into a neat ponytail, Sarah Charles, a student of class 1 at Velammal Vidyalaya Annexure, was seated on the stage along with the school principal and other dignitaries. She seemed unperturbed by the task that lay ahead of her on Friday morning. The young girl attempted to solve the 2 by 2 Rubik’s Cube in less than two minutes. 

When she was called up on to solve the cube, she hopped across the stage, put on a blindfold and went on to achieve the feat. She solved five cubes in two minutes and seven seconds as timed by the Tamil Nadu Cube Association.

The association will send Sarah’s video to the Guinness Book of World Records. Bindu Priyanka, founder of the Tamil Nadu Cube Associaton said, “Sarah has completed five cubes, blindfolded in record time. Once we send the video to the Guinness Book of World Records, they will get back to us with the guidelines and then we can get her to participate for the world record.”

Sarah also recited the verses by poet and lyricist Vairamuthu while she solved the cubes. Julie Charles, Sarah’s mother said, “Sarah likes colours. We found that she also has a good memory. That’s when we approached her teacher Chandrika, who taught her to solve a Rubik’s Cube.”

On the sidelines of the event, a gleaming Sarah spoke to CE and said, “I underwent training for four months before trying to break this record. My school and family supported me. I practised rigorously for this day.”  

Actress and former news reader Fathima Babu and school principal Kanchana Mala were present at the event. Sarah has already achieved Universal Achievers Book of Records and Future Kalam’s Book of records. The event was organised by Kanchana Mala and vice-principal K Dasaratha Rajan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Noor Baksh, an 81-year-old travelling Bangladeshi cricket fan
Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp