Kitchen kings

CHENNAI: From maintaining a stock of groceries, planning the next day’s meal to hosting sumptuous dinner parties and cleaning the piled-up mess — these five men tell Vaishali Vijaykumar that cooking is a family affair and the kitchen is not just a woman’s place

Mindful cooking

The spluttering sound of mustard seeds and the familiar aroma of brinjal curry in the making fills the drawing-room at SM Bharatwaj’s house. He’s busy with his weekend ritual of preparing a full-course lunch for the family. The kitchen is a reflection of his personality — meditative and calm.

“It’s a blessing to have a husband who loves to cook more than you. The positive vibes and love he puts into the food reflect in the delicious meal he prepares. We relish all his items, especially crispy variations in dosa and puliyogare,” says Shoba C, his wife.

R Padmanabhan,

retired senior assistant sales manager

Bharat works in Mumbai and gets to visit his family only during the weekends. “My wife stocks up the requirements for the preparation and the kitchen is all mine. By cooking, I’m able to equally commit and take part in the welfare of the household. One does not get that satisfaction just from earning money for the family but also spending quality time,” says Bharat while making lemon-sized balls out of vada batter.

He has been cooking for almost 25 years. While growing up, cooking was a necessity for him and his four siblings because his parents used to be away at work. Recipes were learnt from observation. It eventually developed into passion and experimentation.

“From college to work, there have been several commitments at various stages. I always find time for cooking because it gives me a high and sense of liberation. I’m attempting to make different temple cuisines out of interest. Saying that you’re busy is not an excuse anymore, try cooking once and you’ll know how much it helps with your management skills,” he shares, adding that colleagues back in Mumbai enjoy his home-cooked food.

Kovil Dosa

Ingredients

Raw rice: 1 cup, Black urad dal: 1/3 cup, Black pepper powder: 1 tsp, Dry ginger powder: 1/2 tsp, Curry leaves: as required, Ghee: half a cup, Water as required to mix the batter

Method

lWash and soak raw rice for at least two-and-a-half hours l Drain water completely and spread it on a cloth towel l Keep it under the shade and allow to dry for 40 minutes l The rice should be just dry enough for you to feel the moisture in the rice l Grind this rice into a rava consistency and keep it aside l Wash and soak whole black urad dal for three hours, drain water and grind into a smooth paste by adding few tablespoons of water l Don’t throw away the husk, you can grind them as well l Now add half a cup of water to the rice flour and mix it well

l Then, add the urad dal batter and mix well l You can add water as required l Thick consistency is good for this dosa l Add salt as required, dry ginger powder, black pepper powder and curry leaves and mix it well l Heat the tawa once hot and pour a ladle full of batter and spread ghee around the edges. You don’t have to spread the batter l Flip the dosa after a minute and ensure both sides are cooked, add more ghee if required l Kovil Dosa is ready. Have it with your favourite chutney or podi.

Zero-waste chef

Padmanabhan goes by his instincts when it comes to cooking and tasting food. Recalling recipes is not too difficult for him. He likes innovating, playing with ingredients, and is a perfectionist with following a particular method of preparation. His enthusiasm defies his age. He started cooking under his elder sister’s guidance from the age of 16. The desire for perfection and feeding people has only expanded with age. He’s 73 now.

“Although the women of the house predominantly handle the cooking department, I often like contributing my share. My wife and I work on our timings and cook on alternate days. There are a few delicacies that I’m known for in the family. Nobody but I can cook them with efficiency. One need not prepare delicious meals to be a good cook. Even basics help,” says Padmanabhan who made pongal and bajji for the day's breakfast.

K Anand Bhattar, priest

His level of dedication extends beyond cooking to the cleaning process. No item goes waste. “I like arranging things in a certain way. The environment while cooking has to be serene and organised. We grew up in a generation that never relied on outside food. Everything would be made from scratch at home. I’ve passed on the cooking skills to my children to take care of their basic needs. My spicy chutneys are people’s favourite. I also like trying out different kinds of kuzhambu and traditional items,” he says. To date, he prepares an array of sweets and savouries for festivals and sends it across to relatives.

Nenthram pazham race

Ingredients

Nenthram: 3 (a variety of banana), Jaggery: 1/4 cup, Red chilli: 5, Pepper: 10, Channa dal: two tsp, Dhaniya: 1 tsp, Urad dal: 1 tsp, Aesofittida: 1 pinch, Tamarind: 1 amla size, Salt to taste, Turmeric, Grated coconut: 2 tsp,

Method

l Add salt and turmeric to the tamarind water and boil the nenthrams l Take a pan, add oil, chilli, pepper sauté and grated coconut l After cooling, grind to a thick paste with water l Add jaggery to nenthram l Add everything and boil l Garnish with mustard and curry leaves in coconut oil.

Hymns and ladles

Hymns and prayer chanting fill Anand’s kitchen. It’s a delight to watch him slice merakai (Chow Chow) effortlessly, and sauté it in a pan with urad dal. A simple vegetable curry for the day is ready. He picked up the art from his father and grandfather who were excellent cooks.

“My grandfather was a caterer. I’d accompany him for marriages and help in laying banana leaves. In one such instance, at the age of 15, I had to make kaju cakes since the head cook fell sick at the last minute. It turned out to be tasty and people loved it. Since then, I’ve been equipped to cook in bulk for even 1,000 people,” says Anand, who loves to read about ancient cooking practices and regional cooking. He takes turns with his wife for cooking depending on his work timings. Both his kids are also trained to cook.

Anand’s job demands him to travel across the world for different kinds of rituals. “Once in Rajasthan, we were gearing up for the day’s puja. The cook, who had to come, met with an accident and I had to take over. I had to cook in the freezing temperatures without even tasting the food. One needs to identify everything with smell. It’s a different kind of experience that not many will get,” points out the priest.

Anand believes in educating his children on the consumption of organic and healthy vegetables. They never order or buy from outside. It’s the homely familiarity that he has passed on to his children.

Bisibelabath

Ingredients

Rice: 1 kg, Tur dal: 300 gram, Turmeric: 1/4 tsp, Red chilli: 5-8, Coriander seeds: 50 g, Black pepper: two tsp, Cumin seeds: 2 tsp, Hing (Asafoetida): 20 g, Fenugreek: 30 g, Kadala: 50, Urad dal: 50, Mustard seeds: 20 g, Jaggery: 50 g, Tamarind: 50 g, Gingelly oil: 100 ml, Ghee: four tsp, Salt (rock salt), to taste, Green chilli: 2, Salt: 80 g, Vegetables: (100 g each), Brinjal, Lady’s finger, Chow Chow, Capsicum, Small onion (if need be), Dry coconut, grated: 100 g, Curry leaves, Coriander to garnish

Method

l Boil tur dal, add turmeric and keep aside

l Boil rice, mash and keep it aside

For the powder

l Pour oil in a pan

l Add coriander seeds, red chilli, pepper, fenugreek, curry leaves — sauté and grind it

l If you need more spice then add bay leaves, cardamom (4), anise (2), fennel (4tsp), add jaggery

l Roast all the ingredients, grind and keep it aside

Final mixing

l Pour oil, mustard seeds, red chilli, urad dal and channa dal

l Add capsicum and onion separately

l Add the other vegetables

l Salt 80 g

l Keep it on simmer and close the lid

l Add tamarind water

l Add the roasted powder and boil them all together

l Now add the boiled tur dal and mix them all to rice. Garnish with coriander leaves

The minimalist

why do we romanticise cooking by saying things like — find a man who’s good with food? In a time when both men and women are on par in everything, why attach pride to the aspect of cooking alone? Why does it become special when a man cooks for his wife while the latter does it every day?,” asks Jagannath R who has too many questions about the kitchen conundrum.

Jagannath grew up in Kolkata in a household where everybody cooked. It was a family affair. He forayed into cooking at the age of six under his parent’s supervision. It helped him during his scouts and guides camps when they were asked to make a basic meal for survival without the luxury of having appliances or ingredients.

“I spent most of the time in boarding school, college, and now I have a travelling job. During college days in Chennai, my sister and I would cook to unwind from everyday stress. I do the same now. After long hours at work, we find it to be therapeutic,” he says.

A good set of knives, minimal cooking appliances, and western music in the background — this is the ideal mood for Jagannath to get him cooking. He loves having friends over for parties frequently and likes to prepare multi- cuisine delicacies. Warm appreciation and motivation from friends make him want to cook more food. “I’m proud that I can cook anything and don’t have to be dependent on anyone. My friends envy me for that,” he shares.

Spaghetti with tomato sauce

Ingredients

Store-bought spaghetti: 200 gram, Garlic: 10 cloves (finely chopped), Onion: 2 medium size (finely chopped), Tomatoes: 2 medium size, Olive oil, Salt to taste, Oregano to taste, Chilli flakes to taste, Thyme to taste, Fresh/dried basil to taste, Parmesan cheese: 30 g

Method

l In a deep vessel, add water and bring it to a boil l Add salt to the water. As the saying goes, ‘the water should taste like the sea’ l Once the water comes to boil, add the spaghetti pasta and cook for 10-12 minutes l Do not add oil to the pasta now, you want the sauce to stick to the pasta l The pasta should be about 80 per cent done, or al dente, when you take out the pasta and strain the water. Keep a little bit of the pasta water for the sauce.

Sauce:

l Parboil the tomatoes, remove the skin and blend them in a mixer l In a pan, add olive oil, add the garlic and the finely chopped onions to it and let it sweat l Pour the prepared tomato puree and let it simmer l Now add salt and other spices to taste. Simmer the sauce and let everyone get to know each other l Now add some pasta water and the cooked spaghetti to it, and mix well l Take it off the stove and plate the pasta (depending on how fancy you feel that evening).

l Garnish with some grated parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Ode to his dad

Food has been a matter of business to Muhilann right from class four. From helping his mother out in the kitchen to learning the nuances and tricks of cooking from his aunts, he’s come a long way to preparing a meal for an entire household.

“My father was a flawless cook. Even if it’s a basic flat beans curry, he’d do it with perfection. I admired and liked his cooking better. He’d make roti for me and my grandfather on the terrace under the moon, just the traditional way. He died when I was young and I decided to carry forward his memories through cooking,” reminisces Muhilann.

The budding architect grew up in a big household. To help his aunt, he’d wake up early morning and get started with the day’s cooking. During his childhood he’d leave for school only after washing and drying the used vessels. “I appreciate criticism. But if they touch my nerve by finding faults often then I’d deliberately prepare it in a way they don’t like. I’m mischievous in the kitchen,” says Muhilann.

During his college days in Ooty, Muhilann used to cook and have his friends over whenever they felt homesick. There was always food in his room. “My mother used to visit me with traditional sweets and candies. Everybody in college loved it so much that I opened a stall and made money out of it. I also used cooking as an incentive to study better. Whenever I scored low marks, I’d make a demand for a kitchen appliance and when my mother promised to buy it for me then I would clear the paper with good scores. It’s a lifelong skill that I carry everywhere to make people happy,” he says.

Vennai puttu

Ingredients

Rice: 1 cup, Bengal gram dal: 50 gram,

Jaggery: 2 cup, Coconut: ½ shell, Cardamom: 5 nos

Method

l Soak rice for two hours, finely grind it to a batter consistency l Boil four glasses of water and add Bengal gram dal l Once Bengal gram dal is half cooked, then add rice batter to it

l Stir it well until the rice batter is cooked. Add cardamom, cut pieces of coconut and jaggery, and mix it well.