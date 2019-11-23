Home Cities Chennai

Sketching scenes from a saint

Fantastical imagery of a palace in the sky, clouds that waft among strange winged beasts, and a violent cross-hatch of blinding light.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fantastical imagery of a palace in the sky, clouds that waft among strange winged beasts, and a violent cross-hatch of blinding light. Ashvita’s On The Other Side Of Life art show displayed 12 such pieces by the late artist K Ramanujam.

At the event, historian Pradeep Chakravarthy spoke on the influence Tamil literature had on the artist, especially that of Nammalwar, an 8th-century saint. “My sense is that some of the paintings here echo a few of Nammalwar’s verses. As he grew up in Triplicane, he would have been very familiar with Vaishnavite iconography and texts. He would have read and recited the texts in his youth,” explained Pradeep.

Pradeep Chakravarthy 
Ashwin Prasath

Using the example of an artwork dedicated to Nammalwar, Pradeep highlighted certain imagery that indicated the authenticity of the painting.

“Authentic paintings for Nammalwar will always have a tamarind tree with four branches. One of the branches will have two parrots. One parrot will be above, watching the parrot below, which is eating fruit. This goes back to a Rig Vedic verse that says that if you continue to enjoy bodily pleasures, you will stay on Earth and never ascend to the Heavenly plane,” said Pradeep.

This parrot motif, explained Ashvin E Rajagopalan, director, Ashvita’s, is seen repeatedly in Ramanujam’s works, as well as motifs of pillars, monsters, and women. “He was constantly exploring this fantasy world. Ramanujam is always in his own paintings, either in the sky or underwater, leading to a grand palace with massive pillars and the like. It is clear that he is depicting a journey, but what is interesting is that he never shows himself reaching the destination,” said Ashvin.

Ramanujam’s career was short, as Ashvin said that it is speculated that he ended his life at 33 years of age. He was the National Scholar at the Government College of Art and Craft in 1964 and stayed at Cholamandal Artists’ Village thereafter. “He was one of the artists in the Village who sold consistently. His fantastical imagery makes us think that he was very well-versed in the works of Nammalwar. He would gather the other artists at Cholamandal Artists’ Village and explain to them the meaning behind his work,” he said.The event ended with Ashvin giving a breakdown of the prices for which Ramanujam’s paintings had sold for over the years, pointing to the massive percentage increase with each sale and using that as an example to depict the flourishing nature of the art market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Noor Baksh, an 81-year-old travelling Bangladeshi cricket fan
Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp