Sketching scenes from a saint

CHENNAI: Fantastical imagery of a palace in the sky, clouds that waft among strange winged beasts, and a violent cross-hatch of blinding light. Ashvita’s On The Other Side Of Life art show displayed 12 such pieces by the late artist K Ramanujam.

At the event, historian Pradeep Chakravarthy spoke on the influence Tamil literature had on the artist, especially that of Nammalwar, an 8th-century saint. “My sense is that some of the paintings here echo a few of Nammalwar’s verses. As he grew up in Triplicane, he would have been very familiar with Vaishnavite iconography and texts. He would have read and recited the texts in his youth,” explained Pradeep.

Using the example of an artwork dedicated to Nammalwar, Pradeep highlighted certain imagery that indicated the authenticity of the painting.

“Authentic paintings for Nammalwar will always have a tamarind tree with four branches. One of the branches will have two parrots. One parrot will be above, watching the parrot below, which is eating fruit. This goes back to a Rig Vedic verse that says that if you continue to enjoy bodily pleasures, you will stay on Earth and never ascend to the Heavenly plane,” said Pradeep.

This parrot motif, explained Ashvin E Rajagopalan, director, Ashvita’s, is seen repeatedly in Ramanujam’s works, as well as motifs of pillars, monsters, and women. “He was constantly exploring this fantasy world. Ramanujam is always in his own paintings, either in the sky or underwater, leading to a grand palace with massive pillars and the like. It is clear that he is depicting a journey, but what is interesting is that he never shows himself reaching the destination,” said Ashvin.

Ramanujam’s career was short, as Ashvin said that it is speculated that he ended his life at 33 years of age. He was the National Scholar at the Government College of Art and Craft in 1964 and stayed at Cholamandal Artists’ Village thereafter. “He was one of the artists in the Village who sold consistently. His fantastical imagery makes us think that he was very well-versed in the works of Nammalwar. He would gather the other artists at Cholamandal Artists’ Village and explain to them the meaning behind his work,” he said.The event ended with Ashvin giving a breakdown of the prices for which Ramanujam’s paintings had sold for over the years, pointing to the massive percentage increase with each sale and using that as an example to depict the flourishing nature of the art market.