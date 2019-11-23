Home Cities Chennai

Spot your mistakes

As citizens, let's pause to think if we can park responsibly because the road ahead for the officials looks bumpy. And the help they seek is from us — car and bike owners.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mobility, congestion and paucity of space are problems not peculiar to Chennai. But just like other metros, the city’s streets are choking too — not just because of pollution but the vexing issue of illegal parking. Recently, the Corporation announced that it would come down heavily on vehicles being parked at the newly inaugurated Pedestrian Plaza in T Nagar’s Pondy Bazaar. Since then, the stretch has been vehicle-free, giving a peaceful walking experience for commuters.

But given the hegemony of car and bike culture, the question is — can this practice be adopted by the Corporation all over the city? Express lensmen go on a drive, wondering if we can get our streets back. 
But they return with a grim reality. 

Narrow roads in T Nagar, Sowcarpet and Ritchie Street have been shrunk further by unauthorised vehicles that are parked on them. In other spots, vehicles are parked outside Metro stations and bus stands. To tackle this menace, Corporation commissioner G Prakash submitted a proposal at the Madras High Court stating, multi-level parking facilities would be created at 65 places in 15 zones, which would cater to 54 lakh two-wheelers and 11.75 lakh four-wheelers in the city. Recently, the civic body had also removed 10,000 unauthorised vehicles in the city. 

As citizens, let’s pause to think if we can park responsibly because the road ahead for the officials looks bumpy. And the help they seek is from us — car and bike owners.

