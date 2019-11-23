Home Cities Chennai

Thief returns bike as media make him famous

Two days after the bike was stolen, owner found it parked at the very same spot

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thieves and criminals may or may not be scared of the police, but the are definitely concerned about their social media image. In an interesting case, a thief seems to have returned a motorcycle he stole a few days back, after videos of him being caught in the act went viral on social media. 

Karthik Santhosh of Anna Nagar is a choreographer who takes dance classes for kids. On Tuesday, he was at his dance studio in Pallikaranai, when his bike got stolen. Karthik realised it at 11.30pm. He approached a neighbour, who had CCTV cameras installed. 

The footage showed a man loitering around, pretending to talk on his phone, while checking out the bike. When no one was around, he stole the vehicle. Though Karthik filed a complaint, he also uploaded the video on social media. A few news channels carriedit.

On Thursday, when Karthik came to studio, he found the bike parked on the spot from where it had gone missing. CCTV footage showed the same youngster ‘delivered’ the bike back. Looks like the camera-shy thief was overwhelmed by the attention he got. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Shepherd tries to rescue goat, dies
Chennai: A 55-year-old shepherd from a village in Kancheepuram district, allegedly died after he fell into a pit while trying to rescue a goat on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Subramani (55), a resident of Thirukazhukundram. On Wednesday evening, he had gone out to graze the goats. “At around 10pm, while the goats returned , Subramani was not seen. His family members searched and on Thursday morning, they found him lying unconscious with a head injury, alongside a goat,” said a police officer. He was taken to the Chengalpattu GH where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Thirukazhukundram police registered a case and are investigating.

Mobiles worth `5 lakh stolen from shop
Chennai: The Chengalpattu Town police has launched a hunt for the burglars who got away with at least 70 mobile phones from a shop on Thursday. Ramachandran, a resident of Oragadam, is a manager at a mobile showroom on GST road near a Vinayagar temple at Chengalpattu. “On Thursday evening, they closed the shop and left. On Friday morning, they noticed that the shop was burgled and mobile phones stolen,” said a police officer. They alleged that around 70 mobile phones worth `5 lakh along with two laptops, had been stolen. The Chengalpattu Town police registered a case and further investigations are on.

Drug trafficking:  Two convicted
Chennai: A special court for Narcotics Act cases convicted and sentenced two persons for illegal trafficking of banned drugs. According to a release from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Wasib Khan and Muruganandam were caught when they were illegally trafficking 10450 tablets of Alprazolam from India to Malaysia. V Thenmozhe, Additional Special Judge for NDPS Act Cases, convicted the accused to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and imposed a fine of `1 lakh each.

Limbs tied, woman’s body recovered  
Chennai: The body of a woman, believed to be in her mid 20s, was found floating in Perumbakkam lake on Friday. Police suspect it to be a case of murder as the hands and legs of the woman were found tied. There were injury marks on the body. The face had been disfigured. Pallikaranai police have registered a case and are investigating.

