Tragic: Pit dug to beat water shortage kills kid

A 2-year-old daughter of a farmer fell into a water-filled pit and died in Kancheepuram district on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

Villagers say the pit was dug to extract water, as is the common practice in these areas. Though water pipes pass through their lands, the farmer do not get piped supply, forcing them to dig pits and collect water.    Sanjeevana, the deceased, was the daughter of Muthusamy (30) and Thamizharasi (26). 

The family lives in Panaiyur, along  ECR. Muthusamy owns some farmland, but also works as a daily wage labourer in Kancheepuram. The accident happened on Thursday, when Muthusamy was out for work and Thamizharasi was busy in the kitchen. Sanjeevana was playing outdoors. 

“Around 6pm, Thamizharasi called out for her daughter, but there was no response. Alarmed, she alerted her in-laws who live nearby. The family found the child lying head-down in the pit. The child was rushed to Cheyyur GH, where she was declared brought dead,” said an official.

The village has an overhead tank, but it’s seldom filled, say the child’s relatives. “There is not enough pressure in the pipe for water to reach the overhead tank. As a result, most of us do not get water at all,” says a villager. “We were forced to travel miles on our bikes or by foot to get even a few buckets of water.” 

When there were water pipes crossing through their very land. “We demanded the panchayat to install hand-pumps in every corner of the village, but our demands fell on deaf ears. Now, we have dug five-feet deep pits, and are drawing water from the pipes directly,” says P Loganathan, a daily wage labourer. 
“It takes time for water to collect in the pit. Once it’s full, we collect it and take it home.” Muthusamy dug the pit just a few weeks ago, since his wife had to travel long distances to fetch water. 
On Wednesday and Thursday there was rain in the village and the pit was filled with water. “Had the panchayat put up water pumps, our daughter would be alive now,” lamented Muthusamy.

