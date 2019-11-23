Home Cities Chennai

Trees gone. Saplings came. Now they’re going too

This time, for work on a retaining wall in the banks of Adyar that runs adjacent to the park. 

With the corporation needing a couple of weeks for relocation, their chances of survival look bleak | R Satish Babu

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after volunteers and members of an NGO planted 85 saplings at the Kotturpuram tree park to replace the trees mowed down in October, authorities have now asked for the replacement saplings to be ‘relocated’. This time, for work on a retaining wall in the banks of Adyar that runs adjacent to the park. 

Around a 100 rare species of trees and shrubs, were razed to the ground in October, to make way for earth movers for the restoration activities being carried out in the banks of Adyar. 
Following the incident, officials of the PWD had assured volunteers that the lost trees would be replaced in a matter of days. They also got a list of species from members of Nizhal, an NGO that planted most of the trees in the park, promising them that it would be sourced. 

“Only 3 of the species they brought in, met our species/ height specifications and the others were too small for replacement purposes,” said Shobha Menon, founder of Nizhal. So members of Nizhal, along with volunteers, sourced the remaining species on the list themselves and planted them over the last weekend. Having planted 85 saplings, they had planned for another 50 saplings to be planted this week to create a close grove effect with tropical dry evergreen trees. 

However, the young plants were asked to be relocated, for work on the retaining wall being carried out by the corporation authorities as part of the river restoration project. 
“The Corporation authorities have asked us to wait for a period of two more weeks. We hope the roots are not damaged due to the relocation,” said Shobha. Meanwhile, PWD officials plan to raise the level of the same stretch for ‘bund strengthening’. That the bund was strengthened earlier by the large trees, no one seems to register or understand.

When contacted, an official who did not want to be named, said, “The project is expected to be completed by March, following which, we ourselves have planned to restore the stretch through the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT). It would be wise to wait until then to regreen the space.”
“The Nizhal Team and citizens have created,  protected and nurtured this vital green space for over 12 years now. We request that officials are clear about work plans in the area, as a collective responsibility and for cooperative, sensitive action,” says Shobha.

