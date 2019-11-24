25-year-old man cheated with fake appointment order

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old approached a public sector undertaking with a fake appointment order and later realised that an agent had cheated him of Rs 5 lakh. Ajinas Sivadasan (25) of Kerala reached Food Corporation of India on Haddows Road at Nungambakkam on Friday evening.

“He said he had an appointment letter for the post of stenographer and wanted to meet the higher officials for further procedure. When the staff checked the letter it was found to be fake,” a police officer said.

The staff alerted Thousand Light police who took Ajinas to the station. Investigation revealed that Ajinas was cheated by an agent in Kerala of Rs 5 lakh. Police asked the man to hand over his passport and sent him back to Kerala. He was asked to lodge a complaint against the agent.