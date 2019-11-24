Chennai businessman man found dead, 2 labourers missing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man running an anti-rusting unit at Ambattur Industrial Estate was found dead with injuries on Friday night. Police have launched a hunt for two of his workers hailing from Odisha, who are stated to be absconding. The deceased, A Prabakaran of Vyasarpadi, went to work on Friday morning and did not return home even after 10 pm.

His father Anandan grew suspicious as Prabakaran’s phone went unanswered in the afternoon and it was found switched off when they tried to reach him around 10 pm. He rushed to the unit on Ambattur-Vanagaram road. While the unit remained unlocked, Prabakaran’s retiring room had lights on and was locked.

Since the workers were not to be seen at the unit, and there was no response for calls, he managed to break open the door with the help of neighbours and found Prabakaran lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and face,” said a police officer. Anandan alerted Ambattur Industrial Estate police who sent the body to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Inquiries revealed there were five employees working at the unit. While three of them, native of Sivaganga district, had gone to their hometown on leave, two Odisha men, who joined the company just a few months ago, were stated to be absconding. Since their phones too remain switched off, police have formed a special team to locate them.