Garbage mountain shifted from Chitlapakkam

The TNIE report highlighted how the composting yard was used as a garbage dump site, emitting unbearable toxic odour. 

Cows nibbling piles of nsegregated waste accumulated over months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Weeks after Express reported about the mountains of garbage piles which posed a health hazard to residents of Chitlappakkam, the garbage was shifted to a site in Oragadam on Saturday, bringing cheer to residents. Speaking to Express, Executive Officer of Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat, K Ganesan, who just took charge, said the Kancheepuram Collector has allocated land for dumping waste in Oragadam, 40 kilometres away. 

“We won’t allow waste to stay here for months anymore. Every week, the waste collected from the 18 wards will be segregated at the composting yard and sent to the dumping site,’’ he said. The EO added that gates will be kept locked so that cows too will not enter the composting yard anymore. The TNIE report highlighted how the composting yard was used as a garbage dump site, emitting unbearable toxic odour. 

Lake restoration on the anvil
The Water Resources Department has floated tender applications for the restoration of Chitlapakkam lake. The total contract value of tenders is `19.96 crore and the WRD has fixed a 12-month deadline, from the date of starting of work by the contractor. This is part of the `25 crore allocation which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced recently. 

According to the tender documents, the ‘Eco-restoration and Rehabilitation of Chitlapakkam Eri’  consists of desilting the tank bed, providing footpath of the tank, providing foreshore macro drain, formation of foreshore bund, inlet arrangements and construction of compound wall, construction of flood regulator, inlets and climate adaptive remodelling of surplus arrangements, construction of retaining wall and cut and cover along the surplus course.

A children’s park will be set up and encroachments and garbage dumped in the lake bed will be removed too. The tenderers must have a monetary deposit of `75 lakh and must be registered with Public Works Department. They should have a minimum 5 years experience and completed one project with value not less than `998 lakh. An earnest money of `10.10 lakh has to be deposited.

