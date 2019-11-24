Groundwater in Chennai up by 2.4 metres in four months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The groundwater level in the last four months has increased by 2.44 metre after the city corporation installed Rain Water Harvesting structures in its limits, claimed Corporation Commissioner G Prakash in a statement. The Corporation has identified 3,14,932 buildings so far and out of that, 2,40,019 buildings already have RWH structures in place.

Meanwhile, 26,040 buildings have to repair the existing RWH structure. The civic body has desilted 385 community wells identified and they have been given connection to RWH structures from nearby localities.