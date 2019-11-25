Chennai corporation digs up footpath just months after laying it

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A newly-laid footpath at EVK Sampath road in Egmore has been dug open for laying storm water drains this monsoon season.

This would cost the Corporation a double expenditure, when the road itself has not been relaid in over 15 years.

"The footpath was in good condition before this since it was laid only a few months ago. They could have laid the storm water drain at that point," said Harshvardan D, a resident of one of the apartments on the road. This, however, may not be unique to this road with a similar instance being reported by pedestrians near Olympia tech park in Guindy where a new pavement in good condition was torn open for construction of drains.

The perennially busy 500-metre EVK Sampath Road, that connects Vepery and Periamet from Poonnamallee High road has two bus stops on its either ends and two schools. The office of the Commissioner of Police also lies on this stretch.

"Earlier the road did not have much traffic but in the last few years it has become very busy that it's very difficult for a pedestrian to cross it. There is waterlogging problem also here when it rains so it would be appropriate for the authorities to relay it," said Prathiba Sri, a frequent commuter on the road.

The road has now been dug open for laying storm water drains, many parts of which were found uncovered. The work that has been going on since about a month now, has been completed in the first half of road from PH road and is now going on in the other half.

Overflowing sewage:

Thanks to illegal sewage connections to the storm water drains, sewage has been spilling onto the roads ever since the stretch was opened up for renovating the storm water drains.

School students of a private school on the road are forced to cover their noses when jumping over puddles of sewage every morning.

"At nights, the sewage from the drains is drained into the manholes in the middle of the road but it seems like it's neverending," said a Watchman of an apartment on the road.

When contacted corporation officials said that although the road has not been laid for 15 years, it would be done as soon as the storm water drain work was completed.

"After the storm water drain work is completed in a month's time the road and the footpath would be relaid," the official said.