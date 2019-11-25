Cop set ablaze by lover over friendship with another woman 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old police constable was set on fire by his girlfriend allegedly following an argument over his friendship with a policewoman, at the police quarters in the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, Venkatesh from Villupuram is a constable at the second battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police and staying with his girlfriend Asha at the police quarters in Sathyamoorthy Nagar, Avadi.

“Around 2 am on Sunday, Venkatesh was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital with burns. Though Asha initially claimed Venkatesh had attempted suicide, she spilled the beans during inquiry,” a police officer said.

According to preliminary investigations, Venkatesh was married in 2012 and has two children. After his marriage ended in a divorce, Venkatesh started living with Asha, who had separated from her husband. Recently, Asha starting doubting that Venkatesh had developed a friendship with a policewoman and the duo often argued about it, the officer said.

“Early on Sunday Venkatesh had come home drunk and the couple began an argument. Asha claimed Venkatesh tried to pour petrol over her, but she managed to get hold of the can and throw it at Venkatesh. As Venkatesh tried to get out of the house, Asha lit a match stick to threaten him. However, it fell on the floor setting Venkatesh ablaze,” the officer said.

The Thirumullaivoyal police registered a case and arrested Asha on charges of attempt to murder. Venkatesh is in critical condition with over 80 per cent burns.