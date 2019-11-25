Crafting an indigenous identity

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Craftsmen from around the country hurriedly set up their stalls at the Co-optex Exhibition Ground for the Chennai Dastkar Bazaar exhibition. Stacks of colourful and hand-woven cloth lined four tables at the entrance of the exhibition, which will be held till December 1. A few artisans from east India neatly arranged reed fibre products alongside photo frames, trays, bowls crafted with seashells and herbal beauty products.

“The Chennai Dastkar Bazaar has been helping craftsmen showcase their skills for over 20 years. It’s a collective of NGOs who are working towards conserving the cottage industry in the country,” said Rhea Gupta, an organiser, on behalf of Chennai Dastkar Bazaar.

The exhibition is showcasing artisans from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, displaying woven and embroidered products, along with metal work, jewellery, and glasswork. Artists from Jammu and Kashmir had intricate sozni-embroidered material on display. Those from Uttar Pradesh put forth ceramic khurja pottery in primary colours. Artists from Madhya Pradesh had displayed a variety of Chanderi- and Maheshwari-woven cloth, Gond paintings and date palm fibre products.

“Most products you’ll see at the exhibition are eco-friendly and made using natural materials,” said Rhea. They will also be conducting workshops on pichwai painting and tie-dye methods, today and tomorrow. Rajasthani puppet shows and Gotipua Odishi dance performances will be held on all days.

For details, call 9840871708