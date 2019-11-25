Home Cities Chennai

Crossing personal and geographic barriers

 Five countries, seven timezones, 52 days and one cause.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

The 52-day journey was self-funded  Ashwin Prasath

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five countries, seven timezones, 52 days and one cause. An eight-member crew, led by Meenakshi Aravind, embarked on a 21,000 km journey in two Tata vehicles from Coimbatore to St Petersburg on August 6, 2018, to spread awareness on cervical cancer. The crew comprised Meenakshi Aravind, Sharath Madhav, Pradeep Yuvaraj, Jomat Mani, Anjana Kaul, Sanjay Subbaiyan, Sheela Varghese and Madhuri Sapru. A year later, four core members from the team shared their adventurous experience at Savera Hotel with the members of The Duchess Club on Thursday.

Meenakshi Aravind

Beyond comfort zones

The expedition titled XPD Beyond Asia covered important cities and villages in India, Nepal, China, Tibet, and Russia. Rocky terrains, border crossing, extreme weather conditions — nothing deterred these travellers from reaching their destination. “I’ve become more patient, tolerant, and can bite a bullet with ease after this trip. My team stood by my side during the ups and downs. Half of us had met for the first time and the rest of us knew each other. Bonding over some of the toughest times is a rare occurrence and we stuck together,” said Meenakshi, an entrepreneur. Her first long trip was in 2017, covering 24 countries from Coimbatore to London.

Humanity & compassion

This travel has been an eye-opener to the crew members. “The Chinese are staunch believers of taking care of their parents and involving them in every activity. The Russians are passionate and well-informed about their country’s history. Some incidents were also life-changing. Our two cars had to enter Russia through China border, but they refused to let us in despite having proper paperwork. We were stranded on no man’s land. After multiple calls to people from the Indian embassy, we somehow managed to get through,” said Pradeep Yuvaraj.

A trip to remember

Every new journey has a takeaway. Meenakshi treasured every bit of their journey, went live on social media every day with a ‘hello everybody’ and maintained a journal of that day’s accomplishments. “One of our cars broke down. It was minus two degrees and pouring outside. After being rejected at 10 workshops, one person offered to help. It took 15 hours to fix the problem but they never charged a penny. They also sent a mechanic with us until we reached the next country. Moments like these broke me down. We represent India and we need to be mindful of that,” said Meenakshi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore St Petersburg
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp