Parked heavy vehicles add to ‘Cemetery’ woes

However, after relaying the roads, the Asphalt Paving Machines and a few other heavy vehicles have been left on the road itself, opposite Government RSRM Lying-In hospital.  

Published: 25th November 2019 05:40 AM

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only a few weeks ago, Cemetery Road at Royapuram was relaid. However, after relaying the roads, the Asphalt Paving Machines and a few other heavy vehicles have been left on the road itself, opposite Government RSRM Lying-In hospital.  
The heavy vehicles were parked there for nearly a year. A few months ago, they were removed, only to be back at the same spot, now shrinking the width of the already narrow road.

Cemetery Road is a crucial lane connecting Royapuram and Old Washermenpet. Bus routes 6D and 44A, in which several people commute to Parrys and beyond, take this road. About 50 Metro Water tankers use this road because the filling station for zone is located there. 
Patients coming to the hospital, located just opposite Robinson Park also leave their two-wheelers on the road since the hospital does not have adequate parking facility. 

Police personnel at the junction said during rush hours, vehicles pile up as the road is narrow.
The heavy vehicles and bikes are parked right under the ‘no parking board.’ Cemetry Road also connects the city to GA Road and M C Road. The civic body and traffic police removed about 10,000 unclaimed vehicles from streets including Royapuram, but the menace continues. A Greater Chennai Corporation official said contractors leave their vehicles on the  roadside after relaying roads as it will be easy for them to use again. ‘’We will instruct them to take the vehicles to their own parking areas,’’ he said.

