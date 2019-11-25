Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy undergoes knee surgery in Chennai

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy underwent knee surgery on Monday at a private hospital in Chennai. The CM was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on Sunday.

According to sources here, the 72-year-old Narayanasamy was suffering from pain in his knee for the past few months and it was becoming unbearable.

After attending a private function at Coimbatore on Sunday when he reached the Chennai airport, he experienced severe pain on his knee and went to SRM Institute of Medical Sciences, Chennai. After examining him, the doctors advised a surgery following which he was admitted.

In a press release, Dr. Vijaykumat Chockkam, Director of Medical Services of the Hospital stated that the CM was recovering well and will be discharged within a couple of days.

