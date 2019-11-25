Home Cities Chennai

Pulianthope police adopt government school

A Corporation middle school in Pattalam has become the talk of the town after it became the first of many schools to get adopted by the police.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:44 AM

The move will help lower cases of juvenile delinquency

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Corporation middle school in Pattalam has become the talk of the town after it became the first of many schools to get adopted by the police. This school was adopted by the Pulianthope police. “As instructed by additional commissioner (North) R Dhinakaran, joint commissioner B Vijayakumari and deputy commissioner Rajesh Kannan, we adopted the Chennai Corporation middle school in Pattalam and discussed with the school’s headmistress about their requirements and needs,” says inspector K Krishnamoorthi. 

A month ago, the process of giving the school a facelift was also flagged off. “The school wasn’t as good as how it looks today. Earlier, one couldn’t even step into the premise without foul smells attacking their senses. People used to park their vehicles outside the compound and defecate there. This not only made it hard for children to study but also to have their mid-day meal,” shares S Sarojini, a teacher.
The school has been provided with tables and chairs and the 200-odd students have also been given shoes, socks, geometry boxes and even neckties.

“One of my concerns was that students who have their mid-day meal couldn’t eat peacefully, especially during rains as water used to collect on the floor and smell. The police also provided an RO drinking water purifier,” shares headmistress Helen Kanakamani. All materials were handed over to the headmistress at a function held last week. 

The police plan to adopt more than 20 schools in north Chennai and surrounding areas. Dhinakaran says the reason behind this initiative is that it is mutually beneficial for both — the students and police department. “Adopting schools with a lot of underprivileged students, who come from socially backward areas will prevent them from getting involved in criminal activities,” he says.

