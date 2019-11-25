Stray cattle menace rampant in Chennai's suburbs

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From scaring people who are walking on roads to causing traffic jams, menace caused by cattle seems to be on the rise, especially in the suburban areas of Chennai.

Areas such as Chitlapakkam, Poonamalle, Pallavaram and Kundrathur are worst affected, say residents, as the regulation is minimal, compared to the areas in the city corporation limits.

Bala Chandar, a resident of Chitlappakkam, said when he was riding with his friend in a two-wheeler, a cow ran in between causing an accident. "Hundreds of cows roam around the streets daily and even after many complaints, no action has been taken. About five to six accidents have happened recently," he said.

K Sudhakar, another resident, recalled that a family was caught in between two 'ferocious' cows, which were fighting outside the police station in Chitlapakkam. "People just watched as everyone were afraid to go near them. I had to speed up my two-wheeler to make the cow run away," he said.

Apart from menace, instances of cattle death due to owners letting cow run loose is also high. Months ago, a cow was electrocuted to death in Chitlapakkam while a week ago, a cow fell into an open sewage drain near Babu street. Residents also said a cow fell into an open-well too.

This reporter spotted a dozen cattle nibbling plastic in an open ground in Poonamallee, just next to where piles of medical waste were dumped and in Chitlapakkam, a dozen cattle was allowed inside the waste composting yard. The case is similar in areas like Pallavaram and Chrompet too.

David Manohar, an activist and a resident of Pallavaram, said cows are always present in the EB offices, bus stand and railway stations. "Every time when we go to pay the bill at Radha Nagar EB substation, cattle will be lying down on the staircase," he said.

Under the Cattle-Trespass (Tamilnadu Amendment) Act, 1957, the civic bodies can collect penalty from owners who let their cattle loose. On repeated offence, the cattle can be held and sent to the nearest pound.

However, activists say, the civic body is ill-equipped, with less man-power to impound large number of cattle. "The civic body does not have vehicles to carry cattle. They only have compactor lorry which carries waste," said David Manohar, adding that all the complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

At least with the city corporation, there is data of cattle impounded and fines collected in the past months.

Whereas, in the town panchayats and municipalities like Chitlapakkam, Poonamalle and Pallavaram where Express inquired, officials did not have records of cattle impounded nor fines collected.

This highlights the negligence in enforcing cattle laws stringently on violators in suburban areas.