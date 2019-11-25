Home Cities Chennai

Stray cattle menace rampant in Chennai's suburbs

The stray cattle sometimes even leads to road accidents

Published: 25th November 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Cow fell inside open sewage drain in Chitlapakkam

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: From scaring people who are walking on roads to causing traffic jams, menace caused by cattle seems to be on the rise, especially in the suburban areas of Chennai.

Areas such as Chitlapakkam, Poonamalle, Pallavaram and Kundrathur are worst affected, say residents, as the regulation is minimal, compared to the areas in the city corporation limits.

Bala Chandar, a resident of Chitlappakkam, said when he was riding with his friend in a two-wheeler, a cow ran in between causing an accident. "Hundreds of cows roam around the streets daily and even after many complaints, no action has been taken. About five to six accidents have happened recently," he said.

K Sudhakar, another resident, recalled that a family was caught in between two 'ferocious' cows, which were fighting outside the police station in Chitlapakkam. "People just watched as everyone were afraid to go near them. I had to speed up my two-wheeler to make the cow run away," he said.

Apart from menace, instances of cattle death due to owners letting cow run loose is also high. Months ago, a cow was electrocuted to death in Chitlapakkam while a week ago, a cow fell into an open sewage drain near Babu street. Residents also said a cow fell into an open-well too.

This reporter spotted a dozen cattle nibbling plastic in an open ground in Poonamallee, just next to where piles of medical waste were dumped and in Chitlapakkam, a dozen cattle was allowed inside the waste composting yard. The case is similar in areas like Pallavaram and Chrompet too.

David Manohar, an activist and a resident of Pallavaram, said cows are always present in the EB offices, bus stand and railway stations. "Every time when we go to pay the bill at Radha Nagar EB substation, cattle will be lying down on the staircase," he said.

Under the Cattle-Trespass (Tamilnadu Amendment) Act, 1957, the civic bodies can collect penalty from owners who let their cattle loose. On repeated offence, the cattle can be held and sent to the nearest pound.

However, activists say, the civic body is ill-equipped, with less man-power to impound large number of cattle. "The civic body does not have vehicles to carry cattle. They only have compactor lorry which carries waste," said David Manohar, adding that all the complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

At least with the city corporation, there is data of cattle impounded and fines collected in the past months.

Whereas, in the town panchayats and municipalities like Chitlapakkam, Poonamalle and Pallavaram where Express inquired, officials did not have records of cattle impounded nor fines collected.

This highlights the negligence in enforcing cattle laws stringently on violators in suburban areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cattle breeding stray cattle chennai chennai cow chennai road cow road cow
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp