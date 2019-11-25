Home Cities Chennai

Stray cattle rule the streets in suburban localities

Apart from bad roads, residents of Chennai’s suburbs have to put with stray cattle menace as well.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Residents have also to put up with cattle menace apart from bad roads in city | Express

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apart from bad roads, residents of Chennai’s suburbs have to put with stray cattle menace as well. Areas such as Chitlapakkam, Poonamallee, Pallavaram and Kundrathur are badly affected as action by authorities is minimal, compared to areas in the city.

Bala Chandar of Chitlapakkam said when he was riding with his friend on a two-wheeler, a cow ran across, resulting in an accident. ‘’Hundreds of cows roam the streets daily and even after many complaints, no action has been taken. About five to six accidents happened recently,’’ he said. 

K Sudhakar, another resident, recalled that a family was caught in between two ferocious cows, which were fighting outside the police station at Chitlapakkam. ‘’People just watched as everyone was afraid to go near them. I had to speed up my two-wheeler to make the cows run away,’’ he said. 
Apart from the menace, instances of cattle deaths due to owners letting the animals roam is also high. Months ago, a cow died of electric shock at Chitlapakkam while a week ago, a cow fell into an open sewage drain near Babu street. Residents said a cow fell into an open well too.

This reporter spotted a dozen cattle nibbling plastic on an open ground at Poonamallee, adjacent to where piles of medical waste were dumped. Under the law, civic bodies can collect penalty from owners who let their cattle loose. For repeated offence, the cattle can be held and sent to the nearest pound. 
However, activists say, the civic body is ill-equipped, with less manpower to impound a large number of cattle. ‘’The civic body does not have vehicles to carry cattle. They only have compactor lorries that carry waste,’’ said David Manohar, adding that all complaints evoked no response from authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai suburbs stray cattle menace
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp