The prudent priest

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was an inspiring and refreshing weekday evening for entrepreneurs from different fields who had gathered at Hyatt Regency for a workshop by Dandapani, a priest from New York. The session was hosted by Entrepreneur’s Organisations (EO) chapter, a group that has more than 12,000 members around the world, with over 170 chapters in 53 countries. EO’s Chennai chapter was one of the first to be formed in India and was established in 2000 by five entrepreneurs.

“The session for the day primarily focused on controlling the mind and productively channelling energies to achieve maximum results and productivity. We, therefore, had our members attend along with their spouses and children today for a wide-ranging discussion applicable to various age groups,” said Navneet Raman, marketing communications chair, EO Chennai.

Dressed in a traditional garb with a rudraksh around his neck, while Dandapani’s workshop was steeped in ancient Hindu traditions, it was tailored to meet the needs of modern achievers.

“We commoners fail to understand how the mind works because nobody taught us. When I went to a monastery for ten years after getting a degree in electrical engineering, my guru in Hawaii taught me mindful practices. The mind is the most powerful tool that can make everything — from your telescope to smartphone. The problem arises when you do not know how to control it,” he said.

Lending his advice to the next generation, he said, “I grew up listening to authoritative elders. Youngsters don’t want to be told. You need to explain the benefits instead of giving them sermons. They need to practice one thing at a time with undivided attention,” said Dandapani, who has an active Instagram page where he shares messages daily. “I don’t have time to read the comments. There’s good and bad, people who like and hate me. All that matters is how I feel about myself.”

Dandapani has so far conducted events for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Nike, Trivago, Fortress Investment Group, Xero and numerous other companies. He uses simple English language to communicate and convey ideas to people. “Problems are universal. From my experience of growing up in Asia, we lack communication. There’s no openness. If there’s a problem at home, we need to speak and express our feelings, otherwise, it becomes hard to achieve a balance in life,” he said.