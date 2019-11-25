Weaving a unique fairy tale for new-age brides

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Showcasing a stunning array of bridal looks, the fourth edition of Madras Bridal Fashion Show (MDFS) was held amid much grandeur, on Saturday evening at ITC Grand Chola.

Four sequences by four different brands including Magnoliaa, Dithi Studio, Diadem and Fatiz, took the audience and fashion enthusiasts on an exhilarating journey.

“The fashion show celebrates bridal couture by bringing together designers of ethnic diversity and promotes multicultural art in high fashion. This edition of MDFS features some of India’s top-notch designers,” said the organiser, Shanmuga Priya of Shan and Dene.The first sequence by Dithi Studio showcased some of the finest Kanjeevaram silk saris in gorgeous designs, vibrant and pastel hues, paired with contrasting blouses. Show stopper, Kayal Anandhi looked graceful in a glossy finish sari.

This was followed by the Cinderella collection by Diadem that stayed true to its title. The ramp looked like a scene straight out of a fairytale with models dressed in elegant gowns. With the emerging trend of wearing gowns for receptions, birthdays and other festivals, Diadem’s collection was unique and made to suit Indian women.

The third sequence by Fatiz featured Fall-toned garments in earthy, neutral and blonde shades. The dresses in a gracious blend of colours were influenced by nature. The final show by Magnoliaa presented the designer’s new collection, Thalia. The colours and motifs infused the freshness of flora. The collection showcased lightweight flouncy lehengas, saris, anarkalis and maxi dresses.