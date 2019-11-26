Kidding around at this Children’s Literature Festival

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cozy reading corners, meaningful books, attractive posters, and an engaging line-up of activities. The Tic-Tac-Toe Children’s Literary Festival is a one-of-a-kind event for children between the ages of four and 12. The first edition is being organised by The Glassbox’s children’s wing Tic-Tac-Toe in association with Not A Box activity centre and Palladium Mall.

The festival is built on the premise that children need a healthy balance of fun and learning, and the belief that arts are especially useful in shaping happy, smart little individuals. Popular kids magazines like Tulika Books, Karadi Tales, Puffin India and Jellyfish Magazine will be the publishing partners for this event.

“Lit fests for adults are common in the city. We wanted the kids to have a dedicated event. We’ve been receiving an overwhelming response from parents who have not only been registering but pouring in support,” said the team from The Glassbox.

Activity centre Not A Box has created an exciting series of workshops for children for the festival, including book cover designing, creative writing and more. “We will be hosting a hands-on experience session for the kids. There will be three simple and straightforward activities. A craft session on how to make bookmarks. A creative writing session using characters, situations, and problems. A make your own poster session. This is aimed at kids who don’t read at all as well,” said Nidhi Kapoor Thadani and Anjali Sacheti, founders of Not A Box.

A line-up of Chennai-based authors and illustrators will also hold interactive storytelling sessions. The festival will culminate in a panel discussion for adults, in which industry professionals will discuss the role of stories in modern parenting and education.

“I’ll be doing a workshop with kids on designing a book cover. They will also be coming up with their own picture books. The idea is to get them introduced to this art of illustration from their perspective. Kids and parents will get to interact with illustrators and people who work behind the making of a book. It’s the pictures and story that make a book work. They will see it as a viable career option too,” said Roshini Pochont, an illustrator from Tulika Publishers.

Tic-Tac-Toe Children’s Literary Festival will be held at Palladium Mall on November 30 from 2 pm to 7 pm. The events in the schedule will take place at various locations around Palladium Mall. Entry is free for all.