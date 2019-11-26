Home Cities Chennai

King Makers Boxing Club received much-needed help

It was a dream-come-true morning on November 5 for boxing coach Logachandran J and his team of boxers from north Madras.

Thirty basic boxing tools from Maspro Sports have been purchased

CHENNAI: It was a dream-come-true morning on November 5 for boxing coach Logachandran J and his team of boxers from north Madras. On November 5, CE reported how the lack of financial support didn’t deter the young boxers from north Madras’s King Makers Boxing Club punch past the prejudice. A good Samaritan from the city offered to contribute a cheque of one lakh towards sports equipment and gears for the aspiring boxers. One of his students, S Vishvanath won a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championship in Dubai two months back. 

“Our well-wisher prefers to remain anonymous. It was his wife who read the article and suggested they do something for the struggling sport. I purchased 30 basic boxing tools from Maspro Sports in Chepauk with the money. The list includes punching bag, boxing dummy, speedball, wrap band, gloves, balls, kits, punching pad, cone set, football, medicine ball, volleyball, gym ball, and one kg weight dumbbells,” said Logachandran.

Ten new students have joined and the strength of the academy has gone up to 30. “Parents have brushed away their inhibitions about the sport. They’re coming forward and enquiring about details. That’s a big step. The residents have also recognised our club and the work we’re doing. The well-wisher has also told that he will help us again if we bring another medal to the country,” said the  coach. 

The team practice at the Sharma Nagar Corporation Ground at Vyasarpadi. The equipment is currently set up at a gym inside the ground. The local community has promised to make arrangements for a separate room above the gym, exclusively for boxing after speaking to the Corporation officials. The team is preparing for club fights and upcoming matches. 

For details, call: 7299487686 or mail to kingmakersboxing@gmail.com, or visit Facebook page: The King Makers

