‘Adopt a pet, don’t shop’

My pets are wonderful as they have always been low maintenance, happy, healthy animals for most of the part.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:18 AM

Deena Rodrigues with her pets.

By  Deena Rodrigues
CHENNAI: The oldest and wisest among my pet family is Zoey, an Indi who is over 11 years old and then comes Skooter, a Basset Hound who’s also 11 years old, but the coolest of the lot is Thomas, the cat who is a 5-year-old  indeterminate breed. Zoey was a rescue from the CUPA adoption centre and I went on to adopt her when she was a few weeks old. Skooter was born at home to my basset Nikki who passed away in July this year while Thomas is also a rescued kitten.

My pets are wonderful as they have always been low maintenance, happy, healthy animals for most of the part. They love to relax with us, watching Netflix, curled up on the couch or in their individual beds. Zoey is like a burglar alarm. I know when my husband has arrived because she can hear and identify the car from five floors above.

Grooming time is our bonding time together. Whether it’s a good brushing or a luxurious bath, that’s when we spend most of our time in each other’s company. The dogs are geriatrics now but when they were younger, we would take a trip to Cubbon Park every Sunday morning should keep pets to understand what unconditional love looks like. They have most certainly changed my attitude towards life. Most of my pets through the years have been rescues. Up until two years ago, we had three dogs, and three cats. It’s a lot of work but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

I didn’t have any worry before getting pets as I had pets while growing up. When it comes to challenges, my bassets were from a breeder and  I was very happy when I received a puppy as a gift from my mom. She grew up to be epileptic and so did all her puppies. I’ve struggled with two epileptic dogs and it’s not easy.
I have had to say goodbye so many times during their attacks, that it’s emotionally numbing when the actual time comes to let them go. I would advise everyone to adopt, not shop and if you must, make sure you are buying from an ethical breeder. There are many people in Bengaluru who are aware about adoption. So do talk to them, consult them before you commit to a pet. Do not abandon them once you’ve decided to bring them home.

The happiest memory, however, are the beach walks and swims, sunning myself with them in the warm winter sun, long walks, watching a movie with all of them and sleeping snugly around. The author is the owner of Chairs and Company

