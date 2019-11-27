Bid to smuggle shark fins foiled by Intelligence Unit at Chennai Airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shark fin soup is a delicacy in some countries and there is rampant smuggling taking place to satisfy the demand. One such attempt was foiled on Monday by the air intelligence unit (AIU) of Customs department in Chennai airport.

Based on a tip-off, the officials found a man moving about in a suspicious manner with a big carton. He was intercepted after he had cleared immigration and was proceeding towards security check.

The passenger identified as Dharbar Latheef (60) hailed from Tiruchy and was bound for Singapore by Air India Express Flight IX688. He was questioned about the contents of the carton. As he was evasive, he was brought in for a detailed examination.

On opening the carton, 14 kg of marine products worth `8 lakh were found. The product was examined by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau which certified it as ‘processed shark fins’, which is banned under the Foreign Trade Policy.