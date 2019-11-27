Caratlane gets a brand new address in Adyar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The twinkling lights of the store add a touch of sparkle to the shimmering diamonds, dripping crystals and blinging gold set on artfully crafted jewellery pieces. CaratLane, a Tanishq partnership, launched its fourth jewellery store in the city at Adyar on Tuesday. This also marks its 79th store in the country and 24th in the southern region.

“Chennai has always been a key target market for us and since we received great response from the other three stores, it was the next logical step to launch a store in Adyar, one of the prominent residential areas in the city,” said Mithun Sacheti, founder and CEO of CaratLane.On the occasion, CaratLane also launched two new designs — Ombre that features seven vivid shades of natural sapphires, and Ballet that takes inspiration from the pirouettes of the dance form.

Apart from these, there are other elegant collections including Jhanak, inspired from the iconic ghungroo beads, Lotus, that celebrates the perfect blend of pink strokes on white enamel, Aaranya that takes inspiration from trees, and Fleur in floral patterns.“We are able to cater to a large audience since we have products starting from as low of `5,000. As part of the launch, we are offering flat discount on diamond prices of all designs till December 16,” said Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, co-founder, CaratLane.

CaratLane also has a virtual try-on-app, the Perfect Look App, which enables jewellery buyers to try multiple pieces without having to physically wear them. The stores also include a solitaire lounge personalised with a highly skilled team to assist diamond buyer. The diamond consultants are also available 24×7 at a toll-free number, 1-800-102-0103.

The jewellery store also pioneered a unique Try@Home feature for jewellery buyers in the country, where customers can book an appointment to get their desired jewellery delivered at their doorstep and try them at their comfort, with no obligation to buy.The store is located at G1-B ground floor, Rajalakshmi Palace, 43, First Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar. Timings: 11 am to 9 pm