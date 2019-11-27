Home Cities Chennai

Caratlane gets a brand new address in Adyar

The twinkling lights of the store add a touch of sparkle to the shimmering diamonds, dripping crystals and blinging gold set on artfully crafted jewellery pieces.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

The new showroom was launched on Tuesday  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The twinkling lights of the store add a touch of sparkle to the shimmering diamonds, dripping crystals and blinging gold set on artfully crafted jewellery pieces. CaratLane, a Tanishq partnership, launched its fourth jewellery store in the city at Adyar on Tuesday. This also marks its 79th store in the country and 24th in the southern region. 

“Chennai has always been a key target market for us and since we received great response from the other three stores, it was the next logical step to launch a store in Adyar, one of the prominent residential areas in the city,” said Mithun Sacheti, founder and CEO of CaratLane.On the occasion, CaratLane also launched two new designs — Ombre that features seven vivid shades of natural sapphires, and Ballet that takes inspiration from the pirouettes of the dance form. 

Apart from these, there are other elegant collections including Jhanak, inspired from the iconic ghungroo beads, Lotus, that celebrates the perfect blend of pink strokes on white enamel, Aaranya that takes inspiration from trees, and Fleur in floral patterns.“We are able to cater to a large audience since we have products starting from as low of `5,000. As part of the launch, we are offering flat discount on diamond prices of all designs till December 16,” said Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, co-founder, CaratLane.

CaratLane also has a virtual try-on-app, the Perfect Look App, which enables jewellery buyers to try multiple pieces without having to physically wear them. The stores also include a solitaire lounge personalised with a highly skilled team to assist diamond buyer. The diamond consultants are also available 24×7 at a toll-free number, 1-800-102-0103. 

The jewellery store also pioneered a unique Try@Home feature for jewellery buyers in the country, where customers can book an appointment to get their desired jewellery delivered at their doorstep and try them at their comfort, with no obligation to buy.The store is located at G1-B ground floor, Rajalakshmi Palace, 43, First Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar. Timings: 11 am to 9 pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
diamonds CaratLane Tanishq
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp