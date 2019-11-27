Electric cable snaps, kills woman, injures two in Red Hills

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman was electrocuted while her son and mother-in-law suffered burns as an overhead power cable snapped and fell on her when she was waiting to see her sons off to school in Red Hills on Tuesday morning.

Police said R Kaveri of Bhavani Nagar, wife of Rajavel engaged in paddy business, was waiting for school bus along with her mother-in-law Padmavathy (62) outside their house to see off her sons.

“A power cable linked to an electric pole suddenly snapped and fell down on Kaveri. Even as she collapsed on the spot, both Surya Prakash and Padmavathy rushed to rescue her and came in contact with the live wire. Shocked neighbours alerted Tangedco and subsequently power supply was suspended,” said a police officer.

All three were rushed to Padianallur Government Hospital where Kaveri was declared brought dead. After the news spread in the locality, residents blocked traffic at the Redhills-Sothupakkam junction. Puzhal Assistant Commissioner Ravi and Tangedco officials held talks with the protesters and promised to re-lay all cables and poles.