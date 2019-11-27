Fire at plastic recycling unit in Villivakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Plastic and wooden materials were gutted in a recycling unit at Villivakkam in the wee hours of Tuesday. Police said the incident occurred in the first floor of a building on Second Main Road, Sidco Nagar, belonging to one Vignesh of Kodungaiyur.

Around 2 am, smoke emerged from the first floor of the building and a security guard from the nearby apartment alerted residents. Nearly 10 fire service vehicles from Vyasarpadi, Korukkupet, Washermenpet, Manali, Madhavaram, Vepery and Egmore doused the flames in five hours, said an officer.

Police said there was no casualty and they are investigating.