Forced to leave MTC bus, Chennai man breaks windshield

CHENNAI: A man aged 46 who was asked to get down from an MTC bus for not tendering the exact change for purchasing the ticket, allegedly hurled stones at the vehicle, breaking its windshield at Teynampet on Tuesday. No one was injured.

The man, identified as Kamalakannan of Arani in Tiruvannamalai district, who works as a security guard at T Nagar, stays alone while his family lives in his native.

On Tuesday afternoon, he went to see off his son at Egmore railway station and had to return to T Nagar for work. At Egmore, he was asked to get down from three buses after he gave a `500 note to buy a ticket, police said.

“Later, he hired an autorickshaw and reached Teynampet where he noticed an MTC bus (route no 23C) from which he was asked to get down following problems. He alighted from the auto and hurled stones at the bus breaking the windshield,” police said. Passers-by secured him and handed him over to Teynampet police. He has been detained for further investigation. Police sources said he will be let off with a fine after his son arrives.