Four killed in different road accidents in Chennai

An autorickshaw driver was killed when the auto hit a container lorry in an attempt to overtake on the 100 Feet Road.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

Image used for representational purose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons were killed in different road accidents on Monday night. In the first accident, Ilango (50), an autorickshaw driver, was killed when the auto hit a container lorry in an attempt to overtake on the 100 Feet Road. Auto passenger Arunachalam, who was travelling towards Vadapalani,  was injured and admitted in hospital. In another accident, Arul (67), a resident of Washermenpet, was killed when he was knocked down by a speeding auto on the Cemetery Road. Another pedestrian Rajappa (65) was crossing the road at Nazarathpet when a two-wheeler, driven by Munniraj, dashed against him, killing him on the spot. 

In the fourth accident, Ranjith Kumar (21), a resident of Besant Nagar, was going to Taramani by bike to drop his friend Velmurugan. “Near the Indira Nagar railway station, the bike hit a car and skidded. The duo were rushed to the hospital where Ranjith was declared brought dead and Velmurugan is undergoing treatment,” said police.

Child falls into sump, dies
A four-year-old child died after falling into a sump in the house on Monday.  The child was indentified as Krithik Raj of Maheswaran Nagar, a UKG student. His father Bharathi Raj and mother were having dinner when they noticed Krithik was missing. They started searching and alerted neighbours. Later, they found him in the sump in front of the house, a police officer said. The six-feet sump was open. Police suspect Krithik fell in while playing. Bharathi Raj rushed the boy to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Pallikaranai police sent the body to Government Hospital, Chromepet, 
for post-mortem.

Bike lifter nabbed by public
Chennai: A 19-year-old youth who is a part of a bike lifting gang was nabbed by the public while he and two others were attempting to steal a bike in Kodambakkam on Monday. Search is on for the others. The youth, identified as Gopal from Pudupet, came with two others in a bike to Kamarajar Colony and around 10 pm stole a bike. A local noticed them and identified the bike of his neighbour. He raised an alarm and others nabbed Gopal, who was riding pillion. The other two managed to escape. He was thrashed and handed over to police. 

