Home Cities Chennai

Keep your pets safe from Leptospirosis

Our furry friends can contract this disease in the most simple ways and pet  parents need to be careful at all times. Here is a guide on the causes, treatment and prevention to keep the threatening d

Published: 27th November 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

pet dog
By Debaleena Ghosh
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leptospirosis, a dangerous disease, is caused by a type of bacteria called Leptospira and can be transmitted directly from animal urine or indirectly via contaminated water. Your dog can contract the disease through direct contact with another infected animal, by eating infected meat or most commonly through contact with anything that has been contaminated by the urine of an infected animal. Most infections occur when dogs go swimming in and/or drink infected water, but in reality anything (plants, dirt, objects or water) can be a potential source of infection. The bacteria can penetrate damaged skin or intact mucosa (eg lining of the mouth).

Following infection, some dogs become long-term carriers while appearing healthy. If not treated immediately, the disease is often fatal to the animals. Unfortunately, leptospirosis infections may be present with any number of rather vague, non-specific symptoms that can vary in intensity. 

Vaccines can be effective in providing protection against this disease, but no vaccine provides 100 percent protection against the infection. This may be the case with leptospirosis as there are multiple strains of the organism. Dogs usually recover from mild infections, although the time for recovery varies. In many of these dogs, even those that appear to be completely recovered, small numbers of bacteria survive in the body, especially in the kidney.

The damage caused by the bacteria often leads to liver failure or kidney failure, and sometimes both. In the case of severe infection, the damage is irreversible and quickly becomes fatal. Severely infected dogs show signs of lethargy, depression, loss of appetite, vomiting, fever, and increased thirst and urination. Dogs may develop jaundice, which means the lining of the mouth and the sclera of the eyes turn yellow. In some cases, there may be bleeding. Illness typically develops quickly, sometimes in just a few days, and can be fatal. In most of cases, dogs with mild infections may show little or no signs of illness and the disease may go undetected.

 If left unattended, Lepto can be fatal. Besides a vet prescribed treatment plan, focus on rehydration and hygiene of your pet. You can also take some basic steps to help decrease your dog’s risk of exposure to Leptospira. Try to minimise your dog’s contact with stagnant water and animals like rodents. Be very careful during outdoor trips, hikes and swimming in the open. In cities, see to it that your pet does not drink water from puddles or eat any animal excreta.

One common precaution you can take to keep your pet safe is to always carry drinking water. Rats are common carriers of the disease, so Lepto can be found in large urban areas where rodents are a problem. They might transmit the disease after drinking in a puddle or leaving droppings on streets or in kennels where dogs are housed.

If your dog shows any symptoms associated with Leptospirosis, consult your veterinarian. Lepto is typically treated with antibiotics but recovery varies based on the severity of the case. The outlook can be positive for the pet if the disease is caught early, but there’s still chance of permanent liver or kidney damage. Little is known about Lepto in cats, although it is rare and only mild cases are heard about. 
Stay vigilant for the sake of your pet’s safety. The author is a former corporate executive actively involved in rescues, rehabilitation, and re-homing of dogs

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leptospirosis Pet animals pet dogs
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp