The bold and the brilliant

CHENNAI: Featuring a line-up of diverse speakers, the third edition of TEDxNapierBridgeWomen themed Bold + Brilliant, will be held at Anna University on December 8. It aims at helping girls and women connect in an environment that inspires the expression of unique points of view, and have dialogue that can change opinions.

“This year’s theme speaks on the ways in which 2019 is the year to be bold and brilliant without apology. Through TEDWomen 2019, we will be shining spotlight on dazzling ideas from some of the world’s most extraordinary risk-takers and innovators, and celebrating pioneers making power moves, brilliant people who are just getting started, and those who tirelessly show up as allies and advocates,” said Shyam Sundar, curator and licensee, TEDxNapierBridgeWomen.

This edition will feature identity advocate and entrepreneur, Anjali Rajgopal; scientist and high energy phenomenologist, D Indhumathi; independent journalist, Nayantara Narayanan; film professor, critic and gender activist, Uma Vangal; educationist, Vaishali BK; canine behaviourist, Sindhoor Pangal; acapella band, The Spasht, and dance group, Team Anartana.

“Anjali Rajgopal headed the E-Commerce Division of Indian Terrain and also managed her own PR Firm, touché PR. Using her own story as a pivot, she injects her sense of humour to ease people into confronting issues of identity, acceptance, and reconciliation with life and circumstance. Indhumathi is part of an ambitious effort to build a neutrino detector in an underground observatory in India,” said Shyam.

Similarly, Nayantara Narayanan won the Ramnath Goenka Award for her work on TN floods, Uma Vangal’s film Akku Leela aided the Supreme Court to rule in favour of two Dalit women whose struggle she had documented, Vaishali blogs about early learning and active parenting. Sindhoor Pangal is India’s representative for Pet Dog Trainers of Europe and the founder of BHARCS, a canine education academy. They will speak about their experiences and journeys as well.

TEDxNapierBridgeWomen is a movement celebrating the remarkable achievements of girls and women in Chennai and in the wider community across India.