Eight years on, no bridge over river Kosasthalaiyar

Nirupama Viswanathan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The wait for a bridge for residents of Sadayankuppam in Tiruvottriyur has been going on for over eight years and there is no end in sight just yet. The construction of the bridge over Kosasthalaiyar river and Buckingham canal that began in 2010 has not been completed. The half-constructed structure is connected by an iron ramp on one side and by an iron staircase on the other.

But this is only for the pedestrians. Bike riders are forced to take a different approach. The practice at Sadayankuppam is to park bikes they painstakingly push up the iron ramp on top of the bridge and walk the remaining way. This saves them a four-km roundabout through neighbouring Burma Nagar.



But emergency services cannot reach the residents fast enough as it cannot pass the bridge that connects Sadayankuppam with Manali Oil Refinery Road. There are over 300 families at Sadayankuppam alone.

"If someone is pregnant, we cannot take her through the bridge. We have to take the three-four km detour through Burma Nagar bridge and lose precious time," said 61-year-old Mary, a local.

While highways officials have been maintaining that work is set to begin 'soon', nothing has actually been done. Now, the bridge ends mid-way across Kosasthalaiyar. "Now, it is not raining. So, pedestrians are able to walk, but once it rains, it floods and no one can use the bridge," said Selva, another resident.



The reason cited for the delay is completion of land acquisition. Five compensation cases are pending. When contacted, a senior highways department official said the process to award compensation was in 'advanced stage.' "The sum initially allocated for the project was from tsunami funds. Now, we have drawn up estimates for funding under a different scheme," an official said.