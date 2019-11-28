Home Cities Chennai

Heavy rain forecast for Chennai over weekend

With lakes only 35 per cent full, this active spell would help fill up the drinking water sources.

Published: 28th November 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai_rain

Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain during the early hours of Thursday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai and its suburban areas are in for a treat as active easterlies wave would bring heavy downpour till December 2. Most of the rainfall would occur during the night and early morning hours.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday shows that several weather stations in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai (KTC) recorded heavy rains. Tambaram received the highest rainfall in the state with 15 cm.

N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre of Regional Meteorological Centre, said an easterly trough is observed over the south of Bay of Bengal. "This easterly trough would bring heavy to very heavy rains in coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, till December 2."

Weather blogger Pradeep John said peak rains are expected around November 30 to December 2. "Honestly, no one expected such heavy downpour in KTC belt when there was no low pressure or cyclone. The rains were brought-in by pure easterly wave with strong surge and Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) presence."

With lakes only 35 per cent full, this active spell would help fill up the drinking water sources.

Rainfall in and around Chennai (in mm)

Tambaram - 146
Tambaram IAF - 130
Sriperumbudur - 89
Shollinganallur GCC Zonal Office - 78
Perungudi - 65
Kancheepuram AWS- 58
Taramani - 55
Shollinganallur - 50
Sathyabama University - 49
Anna University (Guindy) - 45
Meenambakkam - 45
Alandur - 42
Adyar - 41
Chembarabakkam Lake - 38
Poonamallee - 37
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai rains Chennai weather IMD Chennai suburban areas
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp