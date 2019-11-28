Heavy rain forecast for Chennai over weekend

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai and its suburban areas are in for a treat as active easterlies wave would bring heavy downpour till December 2. Most of the rainfall would occur during the night and early morning hours.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday shows that several weather stations in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai (KTC) recorded heavy rains. Tambaram received the highest rainfall in the state with 15 cm.

N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre of Regional Meteorological Centre, said an easterly trough is observed over the south of Bay of Bengal. "This easterly trough would bring heavy to very heavy rains in coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, till December 2."

Weather blogger Pradeep John said peak rains are expected around November 30 to December 2. "Honestly, no one expected such heavy downpour in KTC belt when there was no low pressure or cyclone. The rains were brought-in by pure easterly wave with strong surge and Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) presence."

With lakes only 35 per cent full, this active spell would help fill up the drinking water sources.

Rainfall in and around Chennai (in mm)

Tambaram - 146

Tambaram IAF - 130

Sriperumbudur - 89

Shollinganallur GCC Zonal Office - 78

Perungudi - 65

Kancheepuram AWS- 58

Taramani - 55

Shollinganallur - 50

Sathyabama University - 49

Anna University (Guindy) - 45

Meenambakkam - 45

Alandur - 42

Adyar - 41

Chembarabakkam Lake - 38

Poonamallee - 37

