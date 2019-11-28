In the spirit of Christmas 

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was an evening of fun, laughter and togetherness at the cake-mixing ceremony held at Ramada Plaza in Guindy, on Wednesday.

“We are mixing 40 kg of dry fruits with different spirits, prominently rum and cognac. We will start the preparation of fresh plum cakes, 15 days before Christmas. Another speciality of our hotel is the plum pudding, which is made with the dry fruits soaked in liquor,” said executive chef, Haneef Mohamed.

“We are hosting Thai Food Festival featuring chefs from Thailand between December 1 and December 8. We have also planned special events from Christmas and New Year, featuring artists from across the world who will perform popular English and Tamil numbers.

There will also be live stations for food and drinks, wrapped in festive colours of the season,” said Sandeep Bhatnagar, general manager. Renowned Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghunathan and award winning obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Kamala Selvaraj were the chief guests of the event. When asked how relevant is cake-mixing to Chennai,Raghunathan said, “Chennai is changing in a lot of ways. From culture, clothing to food. Cake-mixing is a celebration more the anything.”