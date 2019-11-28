Japanese green belting method comes to Chennai

By IANS

CHENNAI: After Japanese quality management systems like Total Quality Management (TQM), Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) being followed by several corporates, it is now Miyawaki forest system that is gaining currency here.

In order to reduce environmental pollution and to improve the air quality, Miyawaki forests will be grown in the city, said S.P. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Velumani said green belts will be created in the city to reduce environmental pollution and improve air quality by following the Japanese Miyawaki system.

He said as a first step, tree saplings were planted in Kotturpuram under the Miyawaki system.

Miyawaki forest is a system of growing different kinds of trees in a short space, reducing the space between two trees.

Already corporates have started adopting this system for dense greening in their lands.

Danfoss India is the Indian subsidiary of Danish major Danfoss A/S which has developed Miyawaki forests measuring about 1,000 square metres.

Indian Oil Corporation, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), had launched Miyawaki forests system here.

Even residents in apartment complexes are going in favour of this green belting method.