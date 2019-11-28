Home Cities Chennai

Margazhi music festival in a mall

Traditional motifs in architecture, wall murals inspired from mythology, monthly art walks and cultural performances.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

VR Mall will bring in the Margazhi music season at two locations in the mall — Arangam Terrace and Kalki Theatre

By Vaishali Vijaykumar 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traditional motifs in architecture, wall murals inspired from mythology, monthly art walks and cultural performances. VR Chennai has always found ways to connect the community and art with its aesthetic appeal. The much-awaited Margazhi music season will be a new addition to the list, with its newly opened and dedicated space for cultural activities — Arangam Terrace and Kalki Theatre.

“We are launching these two spaces for Margazhi season. Kalki Theatre is a multi-purpose venue next to our co-working space and F&B corner. Right from screening of films to dramas, it’s flexible for all activities. Arangam is a rooftop closed place with a beautiful landscape and waterbodies suitable for outdoor events. It’s more suitable for cultural performances. We’re eagerly looking forward to this year being the debut Margazhi at VR Chennai,” said Pankaj Renjhen, COO of VR (Virtuous Retail).
VR Chennai, in association with Karthik Fine Arts, will be presenting a series of special performances every weekend throughout the month of December. This is their third Margazhi together. What makes this year special is the line-up of artistes who will be performing for the first time at two dedicated spaces inside VR Chennai. 

“Right from the designs to the motto, VR Chennai connects communities and art. There’s a natural synergy between both the organisations since the beginning. It will be a new experience for mall-goers alongside their shopping,” said Lakshman Sabaratnam, chairman of Karthik Fine Arts.
The launch of the festive season was held yesterday at Kalki Theatre, VR Chennai. The event was presided by Sumi Gupta, director, Virtuous Retail, Rajagopal Sekar, secretary, Karthik Fine Arts, Narasimhan, president, Karthik Fine Arts, and Priya Murle, dance conference convener, Natya Darshan.

“We will be offering varieties in musical performances, Bharatanatyam recitals, theatre drama, and discourses. Youngsters will get an opportunity to attend them and be a part of Margazhi season. Unlike sabhas that are opted mostly by elderly rasikas, this month-long event at the mall will be an inspiration to the next generation. We’re looking forward to more such performances and a long-term collaboration with VR Chennai,” said Rajagopal Sekar, secretary, Karthik Fine Arts.

The event will be held from December 1 to January 1, 2020 from 6.30 pm to 8 pm at Arangam Terrace and Kalki Theatre in VR Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp