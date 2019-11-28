Margazhi music festival in a mall

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traditional motifs in architecture, wall murals inspired from mythology, monthly art walks and cultural performances. VR Chennai has always found ways to connect the community and art with its aesthetic appeal. The much-awaited Margazhi music season will be a new addition to the list, with its newly opened and dedicated space for cultural activities — Arangam Terrace and Kalki Theatre.

“We are launching these two spaces for Margazhi season. Kalki Theatre is a multi-purpose venue next to our co-working space and F&B corner. Right from screening of films to dramas, it’s flexible for all activities. Arangam is a rooftop closed place with a beautiful landscape and waterbodies suitable for outdoor events. It’s more suitable for cultural performances. We’re eagerly looking forward to this year being the debut Margazhi at VR Chennai,” said Pankaj Renjhen, COO of VR (Virtuous Retail).

VR Chennai, in association with Karthik Fine Arts, will be presenting a series of special performances every weekend throughout the month of December. This is their third Margazhi together. What makes this year special is the line-up of artistes who will be performing for the first time at two dedicated spaces inside VR Chennai.

“Right from the designs to the motto, VR Chennai connects communities and art. There’s a natural synergy between both the organisations since the beginning. It will be a new experience for mall-goers alongside their shopping,” said Lakshman Sabaratnam, chairman of Karthik Fine Arts.

The launch of the festive season was held yesterday at Kalki Theatre, VR Chennai. The event was presided by Sumi Gupta, director, Virtuous Retail, Rajagopal Sekar, secretary, Karthik Fine Arts, Narasimhan, president, Karthik Fine Arts, and Priya Murle, dance conference convener, Natya Darshan.

“We will be offering varieties in musical performances, Bharatanatyam recitals, theatre drama, and discourses. Youngsters will get an opportunity to attend them and be a part of Margazhi season. Unlike sabhas that are opted mostly by elderly rasikas, this month-long event at the mall will be an inspiration to the next generation. We’re looking forward to more such performances and a long-term collaboration with VR Chennai,” said Rajagopal Sekar, secretary, Karthik Fine Arts.

The event will be held from December 1 to January 1, 2020 from 6.30 pm to 8 pm at Arangam Terrace and Kalki Theatre in VR Chennai.