Home Cities Chennai

Pilgrims is the Tea of videogames

There is a well-known listlessness associated with the onset of a Sunday noon — Douglas Adams calls it the ‘Long Dark Tea-time of the soul’. For short, let us call it a brain groan.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

There is a well-known listlessness associated with the onset of a Sunday noon — Douglas Adams calls it the ‘Long Dark Tea-time of the soul’. For short, let us call it a brain groan. This groan lasts a few hours. It may even push along the night and inhabit your dreams and stay with you till Monday morning. Sometimes the groan afflicts us at unsuitable hours. Maybe on a Tuesday evening, or a Wednesday morning. Maybe on your birthday even. We have our different ways to shoo the groan away. I find that this cute videogame called ‘Pilgrims’ helps with brain groan a lot more than any other game, and I have identified the reasons. 

‘Pilgrims’ isn’t your typical hit-you-in-the-face platformer with multiple controls or a first-person-shooter which goes out of its way to prove that it’s a real entertaining thriller of a videogame. It is a simple point-and-click adventure, not even trying too hard to pull you in. It just has everything comforting in a videogame that you never thought you would need. Aesthetic artwork, joyous music, cute puzzles are key elements that make the game seem like a fairy-tale,but it is not enough words enough that explain how Pilgrims feels in its entirety.

Pilgrims works through playing the right cards at the right moment in the game. You first click on a location of interest on the map to travel there. The puzzles are based on conversations with non-playable characters, and interactions with items in the game — all done visually, there is hardly a word on screen that needs to be read. Instinctively, you understand what needs to be done to progress in the game. The game does not punish you for not figuring it out instantly, it continues to entertain despite the wrong cards being played. 

Pilgrims is the latest release by Amanita Designs, the indie developer that also created other hand-drawn point-and-click adventure games like Samorost, Machinarium and Chuchel. The game lasts over two hours if you want to explore every scenario, and it charms you and makes you smile a lot in this time. I rate it tea out of ten for the comfort aesthetic.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp