Self-care for Sindhi women

CHENNAI: Around 65 ladies from the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter gathered on a Thursday afternoon at the Pallava Hall in the Cosmopolitan Club on Anna Salai. They gathered for an in-depth session on body care. Addressing the audience in Sindhi, Renu Raheja, president of the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter, said, “There are two aspects to body care. Care of the physical body and of the mind. When both are in sync, we are at peace.”

The session began with Naina Chandani speaking of the importance of self-care. “Looking good boosts our confidence. Everyone wants fabulous skin and hair, but there is a discipline we need to follow in order to achieve that,” said the professional grooming consultant and founder of Shuddhi, an all natural hair and skin care brand. “Both skin and hair care need a routine. The CTM routine which is cleansing, toning and moisturising, is required,” she added. Tips like using onion juice for hair and natural oils for hair and skin were discussed. “Every body is different and reacts differently to various products. One must be aware of what suits them,” she said.

After a short break for tea, the session resumed with Henna Kalro, a certified hypnotherapist, enveloping the audience with two specific mind healing exercises. “Hypnotherapy is when you are in a state of complete relaxation and accordingly resolve your past suppressed tensions,” she said. “This first exercise is called the soul sister,” she added. Half of the members in the audience were asked to step out while the other half was asked to concentrate on their inner peace and love. The group inside the room was asked to transpire the emotion of love to a member from the outside who were asked to come in and sit next to a partner and hold their hands. They sat for around five minutes, transpiring positive energy between each other.

In another exercise, Henna blindfolded the members and asked them to relax, while focusing on the turmoil in their minds. The sounds of a spirit bowl reflected off the walls of the room. The atmosphere was completely relaxed and the audience sat in silent meditation, a few shed tears while confronting their inner pain. By the end of the meet, members were left enriched and at peace in mind and body.