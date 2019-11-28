Home Cities Chennai

Self-care for Sindhi women

Around 65 ladies from the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter gathered on a Thursday afternoon at the Pallava Hall in the Cosmopolitan Club on Anna Salai.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 65 ladies from the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter gathered on a Thursday afternoon at the Pallava Hall in the Cosmopolitan Club on Anna Salai. They gathered for an in-depth session on body care. Addressing the audience in Sindhi, Renu Raheja, president of the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter, said, “There are two aspects to body care. Care of the physical body and of the mind. When both are in sync, we are at peace.”

The session began with Naina Chandani speaking of the importance of self-care. “Looking good boosts our confidence. Everyone wants fabulous skin and hair, but there is a discipline we need to follow in order to achieve that,” said the professional grooming consultant and founder of Shuddhi, an all natural hair and skin care brand. “Both skin and hair care need a routine. The CTM routine which is cleansing, toning and moisturising, is required,” she added. Tips like using onion juice for hair and natural oils for hair and skin were discussed. “Every body is different and reacts differently to various products. One must be aware of what suits them,” she said. 

After a short break for tea, the session resumed with Henna Kalro, a certified hypnotherapist, enveloping the audience with two specific mind healing exercises. “Hypnotherapy is when you are in a state of complete relaxation and accordingly resolve your past suppressed tensions,” she said. “This first exercise is called the soul sister,” she added. Half of the members in the audience were asked to step out while the other half was asked to concentrate on their inner peace and love. The group inside the room was asked to transpire the emotion of love to a member from the outside who were asked to come in and sit next to a partner and hold their hands. They sat for around five minutes, transpiring positive energy between each other. 

In another exercise, Henna blindfolded the members and asked them to relax, while focusing on the turmoil in their minds. The sounds of a spirit bowl reflected off the walls of the room. The atmosphere was completely relaxed and the audience sat in silent meditation, a few shed tears while confronting their inner pain. By the end of the meet, members were left enriched and at peace in mind and body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp