Stirring up tradition

CHENNAI: In the age of technology and smart classes, some feel the best way to get food right is by actually learning it face-to-face from an expert. One such person is Sundari Krishnan, who conducts cooking classes at her house in Adyar. Most of her students are foreigners from Japan and France. She even teaches chefs from other countries who want to introduce Indian food in their kitchens.

Sundari Krishnan teaches north Indian as well as south Indian cuisines, all vegetarian. However, her favourite cuisine is Thai. She says she was never a good cook till she got married. “My husband is a foodie. He loves food and wants good food. But I couldn’t cook at all. We were in Andhra Pradesh back then. So, I went to my neighbours to learn how to cook. They took me to the market and helped me with everything. Then, when we went to Dubai, I had to cook because it was difficult to find vegetarian food there,” she says, adding that she won contests by cooking Thai food in Dubai, where she stayed for a few years with her husband. She says she is most confident cooking Thai food and makes sure her pick of vegetables for each dish is of best quality.

Her students not only want to learn authentic dishes but also understand Indian spices and make sambar and rasam powders. She uses her mother’s and mother-in-law’s utensils. After class, her students usually ask her to join them for buying utensils and shopping for Indian spices. What surprises them is the way she makes coffee with the use of a filter. She says that some of her students also insist on her teaching them to make a cup of good coffee, stating that it is the “authentic style”.

Does she cook and show them what to do? No. “I only chop the vegetables and give it to them. I guide them on what spices to put and in what quantity,” she says. Her students take a video of the class and go back home to try it out. She doesn’t teach students from two countries at the same time. She explains, “A person from Japan will have a different palate from someone from the UK. They cannot be taught together.”

But food is not the only driving factor for the students. Sundari says, “They sometimes want to wear a sari. I’ve had a couple who wanted to get married in my house. They went to the swami room and tied the knot there. For those who want to wear saris, I have kept some old saris and a ready-made blouse that fits everyone,” she says.

Sundari also teaches young brides/engaged women to cook. “I also have youngsters who are passionate about cooking and want to learn cooking for their partners. Once, I taught a Tamilian girl Andhra cuisine because she was going to marry a Telugu-speaking boy,” she says.

Sundari feels that YouTube videos are not her calling, as they are demanding and won’t allow her to enjoy her association with food. She says, “I enjoy teaching my students. I accept them based on my convenience. But being on YouTube means I need to be consistent with my videos. I cannot do it at my pace.”

