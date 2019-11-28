Stitching up a fare

Veena Mani By

CHENNAI: Idris Khan and Rishab Mehta are a dynamic duo who got into designing clothes for men when most of their peers took up designing clothes for women. Talking about their experience with CE, the two say that they have learned a lot about running a business, sitting in their shop with fabric for all kinds of events.

How did you get into the industry?

Idris: I grew up in a family where designing only meant being a tailor. Once I got into this, I started taking my family members to various shops and telling them that all the clothes they see are designed by someone. That’s how they got used to the idea of me being a designer. I studied graphic designing and then when I found it was too monotonous, I took up an allied field. My roommate in Pearl Academy college was also into the field. I helped him with his projects. That is when I realised that I enjoy it.

Rishabh: I am an Economics graduate. I come from a family that is related to fabrics. My father is into the fabric business. I realised I am interested in it. I joined Pearl Academy the same year as Idris. Both of us cracked the entrance.

What prompted you to choose men’s fashion?

Rishabh: Our course structure at Pearl Academy was purely directed towards women’s fashion. But, we always tried to look beyond this. Our interest was in men’s fashion. When there was an assignment for men’s fashion, we were the first ones to show interest in the class. We did think of taking men’s fashion as a carrier, but did not pursue that idea back then because we knew we were too immature to take decisions.

How did you both come together and start this brand?

Rishabh: One day, we met again in Chennai when we were working with our respective designers. We thought it would be a good idea with the experience we have. We sat for months together. We planned a budget to start a boutique. In the process, we learned that we could start a boutique at home and the fabric needs to be of good quality. We started as freelancers, initially. We started taking our clients to the fabric shops so that they get an idea of the fabric quality apart from actually drawing the designs for them. This went on for 18 months, after which we started a boutique. At the end of 2016, we opened our shop. We found it difficult to pay carpenters and other daily wage workers because of demonetisation as we could not tender cash. But, we managed, and started our business. We shifted to the current location in July 2018.

Do you see a market for

men’s fashion in Chennai?

Idris: It is a myth that only women want to look fashionable. Men also want to style themselves. It is just that they do not always come out and say it. They also need some guidance. They do not always understand skin tones and fabric colours. Veshti and shirt are not the only fashion for men. They watch movies and enjoy the fashion, but they will not experiment. Now, we are slowly making them comfortable. We are playing with shades subtly to make them comfortable yet making them look stylish. Due to movies, people are changing.

How do you both unwind?

Idris: We make sure one person is in at all times. If one is busy with domestic commitments, the other is one at work. Apart from our work, I like to go out to the gym and I am also a model. Rishabh enjoys music. He plays the guitar. He loves to do hip-hop. We watch movies with together, with our families and our separate friends.

What are the must-haves in a man’s wadrobe?

Rishabh: One must have whites and blues in shirts. One trouser should be white. Eighty per cent of men do not have this. A perfectly suited and fitted classic suit is a must in the wardrobe, and one set of traditional clothing.

Idris: They should have a casual bandi and mustard trousers.

What are your personal style choices? Any favourite desingers?

Rishabh: Indian wear and bandhgalas are my favourite. We are both fans of Sabyasachi.

Idris: My travel jacket goes with me everywhere.