The art inside the underbelly 

CHENNAI: Imagine someone handing us the blueprints of a looming future — the abusive potential of technology, individuals feeling isolated amid a language of emoticons and online avatars, and living in a constant state of Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). In line with the concept, Phoenix MarketCity will unveil a series of thought-provoking exhibits that connect art and technology in the millennial age. Titled the Future is Here, the exhibition curated by art historian-cum-curator Arshiya Lokhandwala, is aimed at informing the audience about the impact of technology and the sticky trap that lies ahead. 

“I am always trying to find new spaces and avenues to speak about things that are not being talked about. That’s when the idea to explore technology and discuss its underbelly — the dark side — came about. We know that technology is here to stay, but we also need to critique its perils and outcomes,” she says.
The first-of-its-kind exhibition on digital art is being commissioned by the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation. The artworks have been developed and curated over the last six months. Nine Indian artists including Amay Kataria, Ayesha Singh, Azra Bhagat, Maripelly Praveen, Nisha Rachel Philip, Payal Arya, Romicon Revola and Sultana Zana have created interactive and immersive projects that address concerns — about surveillance, artificial intelligence, gaming, social media and other computer modifications. “For example, these days emoticons seem to have replaced actual emotions. It has become a new language. So artist Azra addresses the concern of ‘are we losing our ability to use our words and slowly limiting our vocabulary by taking the easy way out’. Several other aspects have been addressed,” she says.

Apart from looking at concerns, the artists will also be presenting seamlessly integrated interactive installations. For instance, The Interspace a labyrinthine installation by Payal Arya will use augmented reality as a technological tool, providing three portals within the existing environment that allows one to experience liminal zones. 

“The audience will get to move from one space to another, experiencing virtual and augmented reality, immersive technologies, apps and gaming. Some exhibits will even show the audience the matrix world they live in,” she says, adding that while embracing technology, it’s also important to switch the way we are living into a more sustainable one. “It’s now or never. But it’s also never too late,” she says.  
(The exhibits will be unveiled today at 3.30 pm at Phoenix MarketCity)

