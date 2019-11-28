Home Cities Chennai

Turning around the table tennis talent

Published: 28th November 2019 06:21 AM

V Chandrasekhar (Middle) is a former national champion and Arjuna awardee

By  Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: During former Indian Bank sports officer and current Fide vice-president DV Sundar’s tenure as the secretary of the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association, he took it upon himself to bring about a sea-change in the structure, whereby the association made it a mandate to conduct tournaments in various categories throughout the year. 

This led to a positive change — children were provided with an exposure to tournaments and success results too improved at the various levels — be it state ranking meets or the national championship.
This, in turn, led to the birth of several table tennis academies both in the city and districts in the state. But one academy that has made a mark is Chandra Table Tennis Academy run by V Chandrasekhar, former national champion and Arjuna awardee.

Chandra was a player with an innate ability and passion for the game. But, unfortunate medical tragedy in the 80s made him incapacitated to play competitive table tennis. From then on it was a fight for survival. 
But that has not deterred his spirit and he continues to serve the game as a coach. “After an unfortunate medical tragedy, I was never able to play competitive table tennis. But I was very passionate about the game. I wanted to be associated with the game is some manner. Coaching was a good option. So I started my academy and ran it in at several places.  The Government of Tamil Nadu and SDAT allotted me land to run a centre. Corporates and my friends, well-wishers helped me construct the academy at Mogappair Eri Scheme. The coaching at Mogappair started four-and-a-half years back and is running successfully and we have produced many players of calibre — from G Sathiyan, RS Raja to V Srinivasan,” said Chandra.

Known for his innovation, he has also brought in the concept of resident coaching by appointing Sourav Saha of Bengal as a coach at his academy. “The Bengal Table Tennis Association helped me rope Sourav. Players from Bengal have a different style and approach to the game. I wanted to incorporate that. Sourav, our residential coach will look after the team, travel with the players when necessary and is expected to give good results,” said Chandra. 

Talking to Express, Sourav said, “It is wonderful to work along with a player and a coach of the calibre of Chandra. The children are energetic and well aware of the nuances of the game. My job will be to fine tune their game and improve their skill sets. I do not believe in massive changes. I wish to make minor changes here and there to make them play to potential.”

Currently, K Umesh, G Chitresh and S Aditya are the most promising players of the academy. “It is great to work under a coach like Chandra sir. He is very friendly and at the same time, he ensures that we get our basics right. He always pushes us to raise the bar,” shared K Umesh, who was a member of the Tamil Nadu Cadet team which won the National Team Championships in Dharamshala a week ago.

