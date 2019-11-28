Home Cities Chennai

Warming oceans the cause for intense cyclones?

Study has found that the expansion of Indo-Pacific warm pool has altered the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) -- a major fluctuation in tropical weather

Published: 28th November 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Why is the Northeast monsoon, which is the lifeline for Tamil Nadu, becoming erratic? Are we witnessing an increase in frequency of tropical cyclones, extended dry periods, and extreme rainfall events? A new study suggests that the Indo-Pacific Ocean is warming rapidly, and there is a ‘near tw0-fold’ expansion of warm pool covering most parts of Bay of Bengal, which is affecting climatic patterns.   
The study, led by Roxy Mathew Koll of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and published in the journal Nature, reports a two-fold expansion of the Indo-Pacific warm pool -- the largest expanse of the warmest ocean temperatures on Earth. The study has found that the expansion of this warm pool has altered the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) -- a major fluctuation in tropical weather.      

The increase in carbon emissions has been causing rapid warming and expansion of this warm pool in the recent decades. “The warm pool has expanded to become double its size, from 2.2 × 107 km2 during 1900-1980 to 4 × 107 km2 during 1981-2018,” says the study. The rate of expansion is concerning -- covering an area equal to the size of Japan every year.  

Intensified cyclones
“Just before the onset of the Northeast monsoon, in October, the entire Bay of Bengal becomes part of this giant warm pool, aiding rapid intensification of cyclones,” said the study author Roxy Mathew Koll, citing the examples of cyclones Ockhi and Fani. Though the study does not talk about Northeast monsoon in specific, Koll said the study period corresponds with the monsoon activity. 

“There are coordinated international efforts underway to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting. Climate model simulations indicate that continued warming of the Indo-Pacific Ocean is highly likely, which may further intensify these changes in global rainfall patterns in the future,” says Michael McPhaden from US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who was also part of the study.   
Simply put, India is likely to witness more such cyclones in future.

“We need to enhance our ocean observational arrays to monitor these changes accurately and update our climate models to skilfully predict the challenges presented by a warming world,” added Koll.  Other co-authors of the study are Panini Dasgupta (IITM), Deahyun Kim (University of Washington) and Tamaki Suematsu (University of Tokyo). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp