World Bank to assist CMDA in housing project

It is learnt that a total of 40,000 homes for the urban poor will be built under the project valued at $715 million of which the World Bank will sanction USD 500 million. 

Published: 28th November 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

Image for representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The World Bank will provide technical assistance to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) in integrating affordable housing with existing land use plan under the master pan, according to an official of the housing department.

This comes after the World Bank officials held a meeting with State government officials to discuss the Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project last week. The World Bank has agreed to provide $500-million assistance for building 40,000 homes for the urban poor. Sources said the project has two components: Strengthening Tamil Nadu’s urban housing sector and institutions and enabling private sector participation in affordable section.

It is learnt that the World Bank will also be providing technical assistance for assessment of the likely impact of densification of the Chennai Metropolitan Area by accommodating higher floor space index, particularly the proposed pilot of the affordable housing in Perumbakam wherein 1,152 tenements are being built.  Sources said that under this project, the Centre will be providing `33-crore aid which works out to `3.5 lakh per tenement. The state will be providing a grant of `5 lakh and the beneficiary has to contribute `1 lakh per tenement. The flats, which will have a plinth area of 400 square feet for the urban poor and slum-dwellers, will be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Official sources said the state will be using pre-fab technology to build the houses. It is learnt that the World Bank will also be providing technical review of how water and wastewater management practices in the city can be made more sustainable through land use planning interventions.  
The total requirement for urban housing for slum- and non-slum households under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Housing For All Scheme - in the state is 8.03 lakh, according to a demand survey done by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

